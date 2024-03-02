Replace Speed Dial in Vivaldi context menu on taskbar
Greetings, everyone.
I would like to know something that I accidentally unconfigured/deleted from the context menu of my browser shortcut and that I would like to put back there.
How do I re-add the Speed Dial shortcuts to this Vivaldi context menu? I already looked in the settings and didn't find where I could replace it there.
Thank you if anyone knows how.
Hi,
Have you made a custom shortcut?
I've seen this on that situations?
@Zalex108 said in Replace Speed Dial in Vivaldi context menu on taskbar:
Have you made a custom shortcut?
Custom shortcut? You mean the shortcut on the Taskbar? I put a shortcut directly from the icon of the start menu. The other question(?) I don't get this.
Ok,
The question mark on second sentence just jumped in it
Have you tried restarting V?
@Zalex108 said in Replace Speed Dial in Vivaldi context menu on taskbar:
Have you tried restarting V?
Nah, but this is a last option, if I didn't run the risk of perhaps losing my settings, shortcuts, pinned tabs, shortcuts configured in my sidebar. I have sync enabled on an account, but you never know.
I've written Restart, not Reset.
By the way,
Follow the below steps since seems you are unaware of the current Sync limitations.
@Tchelows They are bind to the recent feature of w10/11; When removed they might not appear again.
You may try:
- unpin the vivaldi icon from taskbar
- go to start > settings > personalization > start / taskbar > uncheck recent files for taskbar and then enable it back.
- pin the icon again to taskbar. Now should come with default recent dials.
VOILÁ!
That's it you said @Hadden89. Fortunately I didn't had to reset my browser, so thanks to you! ️