Hi,
I don't find anywhere in Vivaldi settings how to check "Acknowledgement of receipt" for mail!
Maybe someone knows how to?
edwardp Ambassador
@NIKO31700 Welcome to Vivaldi.
Are you seeking to send a read-receipt for each e-mail, which would send back an e-mail that your e-mail was opened/read? If so, that option does not currently exist in the Vivaldi Mail client.
You can request it as a feature, where you and other users can upvote the request. That is how the developers decide to add new features.
Hi Edwardp,
Thanks for your answer.
I'll wait this option for my mails in a futur release.
Thank you
@NIKO31700 Upvote the feature request for it
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/54099/send-email-receipts-when-email-is-received-or-read