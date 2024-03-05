V 6.6 | Missing Downloads Popup
Download popup no longer showing for http addresses in v6.6
Trying to download a settings file from my router I just learned that with vivaldi v6.6 the download popup no longer shows up for http addresses, apparently.
Works fine https addresses.
Works fine for http and https addresses in v6.5 or other browsers.
Not sure what the problem is or how to test / fix it. It might be due to "unsafe connection" (or something to that effect), but that would be a new thing, v6.5 says also "unsafe connection", but the download popup still shows up. Or it's simply some bug.
The address bar shows "some loading" after hitting the download button (note: there's no option to right-click download, it would just download the html file of the page), but when the popup should show up, nothing happens.
This is true for a new profile (= new config folder) as well.
I guess It's the Chromium 122 related change
Try this on the ROUTER
chrome://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
Adding the ROUTER IP / URL
https://www.tomsguide.com/news/downloading-files-from-http-sites-soon-wont-be-possible-in-chrome-why-it-matters
Thanks for the fast and helpful reply!
I really should check for chromium changes, too...
I saw and tested enabling "insecure content" in the settings in my initial testing, but it didn't help.
But now, with the flag you posted it works again! Thank you!
What I did:
- open vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
- enable it
- Put in ip address (including http:// - it doesn't work without!)
- Restart vivaldi. Done.
Note: I did not enable "insecure content" in settings for the router ip, just the flag thing!
Is that screen recording gif video a feature of vivaldi, too? That's very neat!
I changed the title and the initial post to reflect that it's not about local vs remote addresses but http vs https addresses.
Is it possible to add a whole range of addresses? Our entire intranet (build servers and other data sources) is HTTP (HTTPS never worked very well for intranets), so now I can't download anything from anywhere...
@nafmo In an Enterprise setting you really should use policies, see:
https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#OverrideSecurityRestrictionsOnInsecureOrigin
This is for Chrome, but the same applies to Vivaldi, just the path is different:
Software\Policies\Vivaldi\OverrideSecurityRestrictionsOnInsecureOrigin
You should be able to also use
http://example.com
but not sure if that also applies to for instance
http://www.example.com
If your whole intranet uses IPs you're kind of out of luck, and I don't think origins support wildcards.
But try with
*.example.comfor instance
