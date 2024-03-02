End of the week snapshot – Vivaldi iOS Browser snapshot 3282.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Some more fixes as we are getting close to the 6.6 release.
Pull to refresh is seriously broken in this build. I can’t do it in any page, and trying to do it at all makes scrolling not work correctly either for the top part of pages.
Veddu Ambassador
Can’t scroll when having the addressbar at bottom. Have tested multiple different sites and have the same issue.
@AltCode I had the same issue as you. Are you having the addressbar placed at bottom?