mouse hover - hyperlinks not displayed
I was having problems understanding why hyperlink text wasn't being displayed in Vivaldi. It's an important feature if you want to check the validity of a link and avoid clicking through to a dangerous or suspect site.
This is my solution for the sake of others who might encounter the same issue.
Below is a shot of example text for a link, working in Firefox.
This feature depends on the Vivaldi status bar being visible.
For some reason it was disabled in my Vivaldi install, I don't know how or what the standard setting is.
The solution is to go to Settings and search for 'Status Bar'.
I had to change from 'hidden' to 'show status bar'.
Status bar enabled:
Hope this helps somebody!
@donatell0 The standard setting should be "Show Status Bar". Obviously "Status Info Overlay" is the bare minimum to see hyperlinks text without other elements of the status bar:
The second one is Hide Status Bar (but show links)