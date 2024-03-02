The libffmpeg.so file bundled with the arm32 deb is zero byte (VB-104483)
Hmm… It seems we released are arm32 deb package with a zero byte libffmpeg.so. None of the other linux packages are affected (including the arm32 rpm). I am investigating further now and will update this thread with a workaround and hopefully an updated package
I've recently been faced with the following error:
System: Raspberry (both 3b+ and 4) running last OS updates (one 32 bit the other 64) same error:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable: error while loading shared libraries: /opt/vivaldi/lib/libffmpeg.so: file too short
The thing is: Vivaldi just won't start at all!
P.S. It was working fine until recently days
Ok, I looked at the issue here. The problem is that the arm32 package does indeed contain a zero byte file. I suspect this was not detected in release testing because I often use alternative libffmpeg.so files (and because there is no issue on the rpm package which was built at the same time). I will look into getting a fixed package ASAP.
Here is a workaround for now so that Vivaldi will start and work with non-propriety media.
Triple-click the following line and run it in a terminal. It will fetch the rpm and extract out it's copy of the relevant file and place it on your system, replacing the broken one
wget --start-pos=159205 -qO- https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable-6.6.3271.45-1.armv7hl.rpm | xz -d | (cd /; sudo cpio -iu ./opt/vivaldi/lib/libffmpeg.so)
Note: No need to worry if it does not seem to be doing much for a while. The progress on the download is hidden.
@otelloviv Just a side note. Your hardware is 64 bit capable. Why not run a 64 bit version of your OS and then as a bonus you could use the 64 bit package?
@otelloviv said in The libffmpeg.so file bundled with the arm32 deb is zero byte (VB-104483):
the other 64
The 64 bit packages are not affected by this.
P.S. You're right, but to tell the truth, I have many Raspberries installed (at least 4) and on only one of these I have a 32-bit version that comes from many system updates. One day I will decide to change that too but since there are so many systems running on it that I would have to reconfigure everything, laziness suggests that I leave everything in 32 bit in that machine.
Thanks a lot! But this thing, however, makes me think that you pay more attention to .rpm packages (ha ha ha ha!) and we .deb are not your favorites
Thanks
P.S. Vivaldi is still my favorite browser!
No favouritism between rpm and deb. It is actually that I favour the 64bit arm and this is better tested not least because I have an arm64 system that I regularly use myself. Though even on that I have updated the libffmpeg with a self compiled one with wider video support.
Did the work around work for you?
Yes, perfect thanks. Everything works perfectly now!
Before when I talked about favoritism I was joking
Ok updated the file
$ md5sum vivaldi-stable_6.6.3271.45-1_armhf.deb* 6b7e630043a80224c903c6c1f3959bf4 vivaldi-stable_6.6.3271.45-1_armhf.deb 18ecd2a1174a287675a6259f3f0a121d vivaldi-stable_6.6.3271.45-1_armhf.deb.orig
It looks correct now. The file length for armv7hl.rpm and armhf.deb is the same (1896776).
vivaldi-stable-6.6.3271.45-1.armv7hl.rpm: -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1896776 Feb 27 22:46 ./opt/vivaldi/lib/libffmpeg.so vivaldi-stable_6.6.3271.45-1_armhf.deb: -rw-r--r-- root/root 1896776 2024-03-02 11:02 ./opt/vivaldi/lib/libffmpeg.so
I have the cleared the CDN cache on the downloads and the linux repos since the files are altered slightly. However you may need to issue
apt updatebefore you could install the new ones.
Note: On systems where you did the workaround, you don't actually need to update/reinstall.
I will consider this resolved!
@otelloviv If you want support for "proprietary media" (H.264/AAC) with the ARM (32) Linux builds, you can extend the range of codecs supported like so.
wget https://api.snapcraft.io/api/v1/snaps/download/XKEcBqPM06H1Z7zGOdG5fbICuf8NWK5R_2776.snap
Note: This is a big download as it is actually a complete copy of Chromium (though we only need one file within it)
Unpack just the lib you need:
unsquashfs -q -d vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.6 XKEcBqPM06H1Z7zGOdG5fbICuf8NWK5R_2776.snap /usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so
Install it into the Vivaldi install directory
sudo install -m644 vivaldi-extended-media-support-6.6/usr/lib/chromium-browser/libffmpeg.so /opt/vivaldi/libffmpeg.so.6.6
Once complete, restart the browser.
You can test it by trying to play the short video on this page
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/
P.S. ARM64 users should these steps instead.
First of all I would like to thank you for the immediate and perfect support in solving the problem.
Regarding support for "proprietary media" (H.264/AAC) with the ARM (32) Linux builds:
having already installed the chromium browser, is it sufficient to copy the libffmpeg.so file into the /opt/vivaldi/ folder?
Thanks again for everything.
Next time I'll switch everything to the 64 bit version!
@otelloviv said in The libffmpeg.so file bundled with the arm32 deb is zero byte (VB-104483):
having already installed the chromium browser, is it sufficient to copy the libffmpeg.so file into the /opt/vivaldi/ folder?
Firstly if a given libffmpeg.so would work depends entirely on which Chromium package it comes from. Chromium is compiled different ways with different options for various repositories. I would not count on this working just because you already have a Chromium install.
In addition for Vivaldi to consider an additional libffmpeg.so it cannot just be named like that. So no… that will not work.
Just use the instructions I provided above.