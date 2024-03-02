Hi!

There is a problem with the Vivaldi mobile browser. The latest version of Vivaldi is installed on two types of mobile (Samsung A71) . Everything appears well on one, the page is pushed apart on the other, the location of the mobile menu appears to the right of the page, thus shattering the page display.

You can see it:

[https://novolibro.eu]

What can be a solution?

In the problematic mobil I cleares all the cache and nothing changed.

Thank you in advance!

Zoltán

Screenshot: link text