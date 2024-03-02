Mobile menu error?
-
Hi!
There is a problem with the Vivaldi mobile browser. The latest version of Vivaldi is installed on two types of mobile (Samsung A71) . Everything appears well on one, the page is pushed apart on the other, the location of the mobile menu appears to the right of the page, thus shattering the page display.
You can see it:
What can be a solution?
In the problematic mobil I cleares all the cache and nothing changed.
Thank you in advance!
Zoltán
Screenshot: link text
-
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
--
Start with the Basic Android Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
--
Also,
Some useful links:
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
I make up for the lack of data. data. I beg pardon.
Vivaldi Version: Vivaldi 6.5.3217.122
Since when happens: About a week
OS / Version: Android 13|
Device Model: Samsung A71
Extras checklist: done
-
Don't worry,
I'll try to check later bit if needs an account I don't have one.
-
I guess it's the AdBlocker and its lists.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
-
Thank you very much. Both of devices I use adblocker, but turned off the symptoms are the same in one of my devices. Other browsers show good the pages without problems.
-
On the affected one try:
Disable AdBlocker
Clear site data
Clear cache
Restart V