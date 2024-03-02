Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Hi,
As other browsers (Chrome, Brave..etc). Please allow tab bar to show when it's being unfolded and hide when it's folded.
This will help much for such small outside screen o foldables.
Thanks
