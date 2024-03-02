As stated: My scrollbars are ruined. I've put in some effort trying to find out why, mostly to verify that it is your browser that's ruining them. It is.

In order to verify, I installed 6.5.3206.63 as a standalone running parallel to the current 6.6.3271.45 "stable" build and opened both next to eachother - with clear differences.

After some messing about in VS Code, I believe the CSS specifity seems unacceptably wrong. After the update, your browser prioritizes a general * {} -CSS selector in an underlying stylesheet, if that has scrollbar-color/width specified, over anything stated by ::webkit- selectors on the actual page. They're ignored entirely, completely disabling options such as scrollbar-thumb borders, border-radius, backgrounds, or anything you wish to insert there.

There may also be subsequent relating issues, but I stopped poking once I verified you made your browser basically unusable for web-developers using pseudo-elements.

I'll be on Firefox while you figure out that there's a problem.