Your update wrecked my scrollbars. All of them.
As stated: My scrollbars are ruined. I've put in some effort trying to find out why, mostly to verify that it is your browser that's ruining them. It is.
In order to verify, I installed 6.5.3206.63 as a standalone running parallel to the current 6.6.3271.45 "stable" build and opened both next to eachother - with clear differences.
After some messing about in VS Code, I believe the CSS specifity seems unacceptably wrong. After the update, your browser prioritizes a general
* {}-CSS selector in an underlying stylesheet, if that has
scrollbar-color/widthspecified, over anything stated by
::webkit-selectors on the actual page. They're ignored entirely, completely disabling options such as scrollbar-thumb borders, border-radius, backgrounds, or anything you wish to insert there.
There may also be subsequent relating issues, but I stopped poking once I verified you made your browser basically unusable for web-developers using pseudo-elements.
I'll be on Firefox while you figure out that there's a problem.
@182jd I don't seems to have issues with the code I have in stylus for webpages scrolls:
::-webkit-scrollbar {width: auto;} body::-webkit-scrollbar {width: auto;} ::-webkit-scrollbar-button {width: 0px; height: 0px;} ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { background: #141414; border: 1px inset #ffffff; border-radius: 0px; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:horizontal {min-width:75px;} ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:vertical {min-width:75px;} ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:hover {background: #282828; /* On hover */} ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:active {background: #141414; /* On click */} ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background: #141414; border: 0px none #ffffff; border-radius: 0px; } body::-webkit-scrollbar-track { background: #141414; border: 0px none #ffffff; border-radius: 0px; } ::-webkit-scrollbar-corner {background: #141414;}
And neither in the one which is in
custom.cssfor UI scrolls
/* Pages | Bigger UI Scrollbar */ ::-webkit-scrollbar {width: var(--scrollbarWidth)*2;} ::-webkit-scrollbar-button {display: none;}
RasheedHolland
@182jd said in Your update wrecked my scrollbars. All of them.:
As stated: My scrollbars are ruined. I've put in some effort trying to find out why, mostly to verify that it is your browser that's ruining them. It is.
In order to verify, I installed 6.5.3206.63 as a standalone running parallel to the current 6.6.3271.45 "stable" build and opened both next to eachother - with clear differences.
To clarify, do you use your own scrollbars? But there is definitely something wrong, I always hide the scrollbars via some extension, but on certain websites the scrollbars are visible anyway, this only happens in Viv 6.6, not in Viv 6.5 and 6.1, so must be some new bug.
@Hadden89 That's because there's only webkits.
Now add an underlying stylesheet where you specify any single scrollbar-x rule, and all your CSS there will be ignored.
@182jd I can confirm some things are broken on scrollbars since update.
Submitted a bug report.
Simple recreation of the problem:
https://codepen.io/Nowhy666blaeh/pen/OJGVmEj
A single div with a ridiculous scrollbar.
A button that adds/removes a class that only sets a "scrollbar-color" CSS rule.
Though that should obviously only impact the scrollbar-color - adding it disables anything set with "::webkit-".
Now go fix. ...Someone.
@RasheedHolland
See: https://codepen.io/Nowhy666blaeh/pen/OJGVmEj
Adding a single "scrollbar-" rule, disables all 9 "::webkit-" rules. So any site you visit that has a "scrollbar-" rule, most likely overrides any custom CSS your extension is using, hiding it included.