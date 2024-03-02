so this may seem weird but, i have a custom theme on my computer which is dark theme and when websites like aliexpress see this their search bar becomes a really dark gray however the font is also a shade of black and so it blends in and i cant see what im typing, and its been kind of a problem regardless what browser i use i'd have to change my theme back to regular windows theme inorder to fix it BUT i noticed that when i force dark mode on all websites it changes my font to white for the search bar and thus fixes my issue andddddddd this creates a new issue videos on websites like youtube end up with this white translucent color on the bottom of the video player when its paused or i hover my mouse over it. sooooo basically is there a way in which i could just force the white font on website search bars that use my pc's theme color?