It'd be great to be able to customize favicons for panels.

Understandably, this capability isn't provided for "regular" tabs but for panels, these are typically set long-term and stationary. And because they don't have text labels when you have multiple panels for the same website having the same favicon makes it difficult to distinguish between one and the other.

I could see this not being an easy task but it would be very helpful and definitely fit Vivaldi's objectives of enriching people to configure the browser to meet their productivity needs.

An MVP would be the ability to specify a JPG, PNG, or SVG. And format it appropriately, if needed.

But what would really be great for the layperson is the ability to adjust the website's favicon hue and saturation in Vivaldi when configuring a panel's favicon. That way they could simply adjust a favicon's color for each different panel instance rather than having to use a design app to create their own.