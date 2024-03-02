Add ability to customize panel favicons
-
r3volution11
It'd be great to be able to customize favicons for panels.
Understandably, this capability isn't provided for "regular" tabs but for panels, these are typically set long-term and stationary. And because they don't have text labels when you have multiple panels for the same website having the same favicon makes it difficult to distinguish between one and the other.
I could see this not being an easy task but it would be very helpful and definitely fit Vivaldi's objectives of enriching people to configure the browser to meet their productivity needs.
An MVP would be the ability to specify a JPG, PNG, or SVG. And format it appropriately, if needed.
But what would really be great for the layperson is the ability to adjust the website's favicon hue and saturation in Vivaldi when configuring a panel's favicon. That way they could simply adjust a favicon's color for each different panel instance rather than having to use a design app to create their own.
-
@r3volution11 If you create a command chain for your Web Panel, the icon for the Command Chain can be edited in the Theme Editor.
My Command Chain for YouTube simply opens YouTube.com, then zooms to 93% to fit the desired number of thumbnails on the index page.
I have not edited the icon yet, but I could if I wished to.
-
r3volution11
That's cool. But that's a pretty heavy left to do something that would be much easier if you could just right-click on a panel icon and then edit or provide a new icon.
-
@r3volution11 Editing the toolbars and editing themes are different things. I don't see this changing. At best, one could maybe access the Theme Editor from the icon right-click menu.
Rather than waiting years for this, just do what you need. It only needs doing once. Themes can be exported and imported into different profiles or on different PCs.
-
@r3volution11 Vote for Custom Web Panel Icons.
-