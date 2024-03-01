Errors in Mail Log
-
I'm getting this error over and over with my personal IMAP email, which otherwise seems to work perfectly:
15:32:39.690 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"} 15:47:39.683 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"} 16:02:39.661 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"} 16:17:39.710 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"} 16:32:39.682 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"} 16:47:39.638 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"} 17:02:39.658 error [Mail - imap] {"command":"NO"}
I have to clear these out multiple times a day. Anyone have a clue?
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Do you mean this Log?
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@technochitlin Which Vivaldi version?
Which mail provider?
-
technochitlin
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Hosting Matters
Info is from the Mail Status icon, red circle w/exclamation point, lower left of browser)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@technochitlin Can you please enable Settings → Mail → IMAP log?
And post the log?
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/
-
This post is deleted!
-
Tried to copy/paste but I'm told too many characters?
-
OK, guys, thanks for your help, but all in all I'm happier with Outlook, gawd help me. Thanks for trying to help but just too much trouble...
Vivaldi Mail and Calendar turned OFF
-
@technochitlin You can always (and probably should) use a paste bin like https://paste.centos.org -- sharing your logs would help not only you but also other users dealing with the same symptoms.