I have several search engines configured from the same host. As you can see in the attached image, the same icon appears for multiple items, so it is difficult to determine which icon belongs to which search condition.
It would be nice if the names of the search engines were displayed in text under the icons.
Or it could be something similar to Firefox Android, where search suggestions appear in a vertical list with text labels.
Hi,
If you click on them, their name appears.
Also if you remember their Nickname, its name appears as well when selected after typed.
