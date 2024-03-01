Can't connect my account to gmail for android
-
Hi, I did setup my vivaldi mail account in the gmail app on my old phone, but my new one doesn't want to.
By default the client sets it to:
server: vivaldi.net
port:143
security: STARTTLS
I've used that guide here but no matter how I modify it, none is accepted. And my old phone is still using that email address on gmail just fine.
-
Hi,
Are both GMail Apps the same version?
Do they (the Apps) have exactly the same set up?
Post the Devices' info
- Models
- Android Versions
- GMail App Version/s
Any report on the Play Store regarding similar situation?
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
my old phone: huawei p20 lite, android 9
my new phone: samsung galaxy a54, android 14
both gmails are up to date on 2024.02.11.610508537.Release
I don't see any comment on the store about that, and I can add other addresses to gmail just fine (gmail,outlook, hotmail)
-
App Settings are the same?
--
At this point we'll need to for someone using the App and check.
-
-
I refer about GMail settings.
It should have App Options aside of Accounts settings
-
-
Is already following the guide, I guess is already doing it, but somehow doesn't work.
-
@Zalex108 From what was posted in the original message,
vivaldi.net(by itself) is not the correct server name.
-
-
@edwardp you are right, I didn't remember that step and thought if the field was asking for, say, the imap of the address, I didn't need to write imap.vivaldi, but just vivaldi (especially since by default, it autofilled with just vivaldi)
the problem is now fixed, sorry guys
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Alegria No apology necessary. Glad to read it's been resolved.
-
So
YoUwe're right
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Zalex108 It's always good to check, since other e-mail clients I used in the past, that did an auto-fill of the server names, sometimes retrieved incorrect server names and that required manual input to correct.
Since that occurred with the other clients, when I add an e-mail account to Vivaldi Mail, I manually input the information in, as a personal preference.