Website appearance need to be able to be assigned shortcuts, not only to be able to switch it without having to go to the menu each time, but also to be able to assign it to a quick command and command chain. Same with "force dark theme" (*).

In the same state of mind, it would be nice to be able to assign it to themes, so that for daytime theme, it would use Light (or Auto) and in a nighttime theme, it would use Dark (or Auto). Or whatever other combo we choose.

Lastly, I think appearances (L/D/A) and "force dark", should at least be added to the VIEW menu, don't you think?

(*) which, btw, is super-easy to switch on/off on Android (we asked for it, and it was eventually put on the menu, instead of staying buried in the settings.)