I had disabled Tab view before to declutter the window. What I didn't realize is, because Vivaldi in their infinite wisdom decided to ignore the convention Control+W for closing tabs; just left them open and I had a bunch open without even realizing it. Yikes. What are they thinking?

Though even with only 1 tab open there are 14 instances running (Task Manager). It's still a resource hog.

