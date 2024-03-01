Sync default search engine
Maybe it is not available yet, but every time I log in to my account and use Sync, the default search engine list, well it is default on a new place.
Hi,
Please add some pictures of your Search Engines list
And from chrome://settings search
Point the one that should be the Default and which are you referring to.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
by the way when I try to delete Bing here Vivaldi closes and when I open it again Bing is still there.
Yes,
Bing is default for images.
IIRC,
I've removed from the WebData file.
You can try adding a new Image Default, then try to remove it.
Tiny image can be used.
I'll try to find it.
@Zalex108 I want to use Google as my default search engine, but after I sync I got Duckduckgo as my default despite I deleted it previously on other pc.
There's another device?
Mobile maybe?
Try to run all devices at once if possible.
Also,
Mark G as Default.
Restart V
Remove Bing
Check here also
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82460/guide-search-engines-edit-bckp
Take in count,
IINM, some Searches are Hard Coded, so would came again after an update or a new Sync from new device.
@Zalex108 I use Vivaldi on two different pc's and on an android phone. I can't use both pc's simultaneously as one of them is at my workplace and another at home.
@Zalex108 said in Sync default search engine:
Also,
Mark G as Default.
Restart V
Remove Bing
It worked, thanks!
First I checked Bing as default. Then restarted Vivaldi, then I made Google as default, restarted and successfully deleted Bing.
Ok,
Then try to achieve the Bing removing
Then use
vivaldi://sync-internalsto Sync between Home and Phone, Work should receive the update as well.
Otherwise,
Replace the WebData at work.
@Zalex108 The problem is that when I log in a new device search engines' list is default, not that I use on my profile, where I use only Google search.
Yes
You can Search if a FR exists about this https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled= or add a new one.