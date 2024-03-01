@luetage I currently have 7 workspaces with their own names, icons and themes. I have placed 7 buttons in the address bar.

The black button with the home icon (screenshot) stands for the workspace that is currently open. If I close all tabs here and Vivaldi, the same workspace opens when I restart Vivaldi. However, it should then be without any tabs if they were previously closed. Instead, the tabs of the 7th workspace appear with approx. 9 tabs. These tabs have been there for some time.