Wrong tabs in workspace at Vivaldi start since update to 6.6
After the update to 6.6, I can find all tabs of another workspace in the open workspace in Vivaldi start. This was not the case before. The tabs disappear from the start workspace when I click on its button, but it is annoying.
How do I reproduce this?
@luetage I currently have 7 workspaces with their own names, icons and themes. I have placed 7 buttons in the address bar.
The black button with the home icon (screenshot) stands for the workspace that is currently open. If I close all tabs here and Vivaldi, the same workspace opens when I restart Vivaldi. However, it should then be without any tabs if they were previously closed. Instead, the tabs of the 7th workspace appear with approx. 9 tabs. These tabs have been there for some time.
@Dancer18 Try from a fresh profile, write down all the steps needed to get to your issue.
That is too time-consuming in this case. I would also have to create all 7 workspaces there, including quick commands and themes, which would certainly take 2 hours.
Update:
I got the idea to delete these 9 tabs and then look what will happen after add new tabs there.
It got mostly fine. After restart my standard workspace is indeed empty.
However, after adding some more tabs to the 7th workspace, this forum tab with my editor open has moved from 1st to 3rd workspace. Isn't it strange?
@Dancer18 Of course it’s strange. But without clear reproduction steps no developer can take a look at it. If you want the issue gone, reset your profile. Might be enough to just delete your current sessions file and restore from an autosaved session, who knows. You could give it a try.
@luetage Yes, as a first step I deleted all saved sessions (and also the mentioned 9 tabs before).
Next days I'll watch if the issue persists.