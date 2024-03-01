I have signed up my Vivaldi mail account and immediately understood the hassle related to getting reputation to prove that you're worthy. Okay, every community has its own rules, but why no one talks about it while advertising it?? It is fair to warn potential users before they spend their time registering and figuring out what's the problem with logging in. The service wanted to avoid scammers, but simultaneously mistreat ordinary users, by hiding this important information about reputation! It is not right to invite people by saying "we have cool email service" and after registration "we have special rules here, gain reputation and only when we see you're good enough you'll get access to your email. Oh, and we won't show you your current reputation score/level in order to keep you unaware of what's going on. Love us, because we are the best"