It is good to be warned beforehand
-
I have signed up my Vivaldi mail account and immediately understood the hassle related to getting reputation to prove that you're worthy. Okay, every community has its own rules, but why no one talks about it while advertising it?? It is fair to warn potential users before they spend their time registering and figuring out what's the problem with logging in. The service wanted to avoid scammers, but simultaneously mistreat ordinary users, by hiding this important information about reputation! It is not right to invite people by saying "we have cool email service" and after registration "we have special rules here, gain reputation and only when we see you're good enough you'll get access to your email. Oh, and we won't show you your current reputation score/level in order to keep you unaware of what's going on. Love us, because we are the best"
-
@aliyevmikayil Feel free to use other mail providers if you have no time to wait.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@aliyevmikayil Warning? See in forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/115/webmail
-
@DoctorG Have you read what I wrote? It is not about waiting, it is about warning a person about restrictions!
https://vivaldi.com/email-signup/ no warnings about that here on a page promoting the service. Ah! Of course, I should have found a specific forum about an issue I had no idea! What a brilliant piece of advice!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@aliyevmikayil said in It is good to be warned beforehand:
https://vivaldi.com/email-signup/ no warnings about that here on a page promoting the service
Report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker for product "vivaldi.net website & services". Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
The page you linked to gives two options. The first states "available for active community members"(and whether or not you are one is something you probably know) and the second option gives a 30 day free trial for Fastmail, after which it's a paid service. Pick the option one that fits your needs.
-
@WildEnte But it doesn't underline that ONLY for active users gets access to mail account.
-
"Free beer is available for people that sit at the bar every Saturday night."
I think the "only" can quite clearly be derived from context
-
@aliyevmikayil said in It is good to be warned beforehand:
that ONLY for active users gets access to mail account
Because vivaldi,net mail is a community mail account and not a free account for anything you want to use for.
-
Hi,
Actually it appears, IIRC, at the Profile site.
Check here
https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/samlsso
I know that now because made a new account few weeks ago and saw that entry about the Webmail service pointing to the Blog post explaining it
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#:~:text=reliable and scalable.-,Vivaldi Webmail,-access is now
Since the account got WebMail access, can't find it, I guess because of this.
-
On the Create account, nothing related to WebMail
-
Got it!
At Welcome Mail
-
@Zalex108 I fear some users do not read information from mails they got.
-
Yes,
It seems that.