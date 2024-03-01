@Dancer18 The improvements have nothing to do with the accuracy of the translation, which is still provided by the Lingvanex engine.

What improved was the server, the UI, and language detection. Now, you can translate single words whereas before you had to select a sentence or paragraph.

Do not expect any changes to the engine. More languages may be supported in the future, but that depends on Lingvanex providing them.

Use another engine like DeepL in a Web Panel if you need better quality translations.