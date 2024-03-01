Why a select option for trash button in mail?
After the update to 6.6, I see a selection button for trash in mail tab. Why? If I click on it, I can either move the selected mail to the trash (as before) or edit the bar. For example, add or remove buttons. Why there?
I find this suboptimal, because if I just want to move something to the trash, I now have to aim more precisely to avoid hitting the arrow on the right:
edwardp Ambassador
Just click the Trashcan icon to delete the message.
The additional option is there for users who want to remove that icon from the toolbar.
@edwardp Not so comfortable now. Why would users want to remove one of the most needed buttons, but not i.e. the archive button?
@edwardp that does not make much sense since there are other buttons without the arrow right next to it. It would make sense if there was an option to delete the e-mail permanently besides that of moving it to the trash. I thought it did but it does not.