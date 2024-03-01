Control+W closes the program. Why?
Control+W closes the program. It should close the tab only. It closes the program when other tabs are open even. How insane is that? Clearly the designers are living in another world. Don't change conventions unless absolutely necessary and it's almost never necessary. Want to add a feature? Add it without changing how we already do it. If people want it they will choose it over time. THEN you can dump the previous option but only if you really need to. Psssst: You almost never really need to.
Pesala Ambassador
@viv2u I am unable to reproduce the issue here.
Please be polite when posting on the forum. Do some diagnostics before assuming the worst.
@viv2u said in Control+W closes the program. Why?:
Clearly the designers are living in another world.
You have a problem on your installation, it's not a normal or wanted behaviour in Vivaldi, Ctrl+W as you said should only close the current tab, by default, and for me it does work as intended.
Hi,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Check your Keyboard Shortcuts.
If not that,
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
