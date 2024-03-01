Another Kernel Update another crashing Vivaldi
Hello
Just had an update again today on Linux and Vivaldi crashing opening with no menu bars or in full screen then crashing unusable.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure=http://192.168.23.107:4443,http://192.168.23.199:8006,http://192.168.23.107:8001,http://192.168.23.107:8004 --disable-features=HttpsUpgrades --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/dale/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80
No toolbars
@OsoPolar
Hi, please add your distribution DE and usage of Wayland.
Wayland is not officially supported from Vivaldi.
The toolbar issue is a GPU/driver/Vivaldi issue, check to start Vivaldi with:
--disable-gpu.
I could reproduce any of the issue on my systems.
Cheers, mib
Dont use Wayland never have i am using dwm
Started with --disable-gpu makes no difference
https://logs.notifiarr.com/?9d774baf632fcf9e#5t59kn3roSK9xuRt4AyoP1hNBJbc2a4FSQYh4kTF79xx
@OsoPolar
Hm, this could be an extension cause this, Chrome extensions could cause really strange issues in Vivaldi.
Try --disable extensions.
DWM sounds like a window manager, I meant Desktop Environment and on which distro.
Arch xfce / dwm i have tried --disable extensions makes no difference
Do i need to submit a bug again ?
@OsoPolar
No, all fine with VB-103983
Crashing & Freezing Sys
The crash log will help to find the issue.
Cheers, mib
Why can i not add files ?
File HERE
@OsoPolar
Spam filter does this.
A forum post is not a bug report, please report it to the bug tracker.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin how do i find VB-103983 link ?
Snapshot works ok so its defo that version
@OsoPolar The bug tracker is not public. You can't view it, but you can ask status of it on the forum
@Ayespy so how do i add my latest crash log to it ?
@OsoPolar Is it your bug? If so, you add information by replying to the email that was sent to you providing the bug number. Emails sent to that address are automatically added as comments to the bug.
-
Cheers sent it now will wait for fix had re revert to Brave