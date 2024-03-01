YouTube videos in a new tab do not start
LarsScholz
On YouTube.com when I click on a video, it loads in the same tab and starts playing the video, so far so good. But if I middle-click to load the video in a new tab, it loads the video in a new tab but does NOT start it playing as soon I click on the tab... before the latest update, it did play the video. Bug or Settings problem?
Vivaldi Version 6.6.3271.45
DoctorG Ambassador
@LarsScholz Works for me 6.6.3271.45 Win 11 23H2.
Check if a extension causes this on your side.
I am experiencing the same issue (6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)). Some oddities though:
- Does not persist in a different profile
- Persists in incognito
- Persists with extensions all disabled
- Persists after resetting all website permissions
So it's something profile specific, triggered by the update it seems, but isn't extension or website permission related.
EDIT: see next comment. The second profile may have been a fluke. It's now also broken as are brand new profiles.
Not sure if a coincidence but I was comparing settings and the only real difference was I had "hangouts" disabled in the profile that wasn't working. I disabled it in the profile that was working and restarted and it broke in that profile; However, I reenabled it and it didn't fix it.
Also checked and it persists as an issue in guest windows as well.
EDIT: I think the fact it was working in the second profile at first was the oddity. I just created a fresh profile and it's broken from the get go.
EDIT 2: No issues in the latest version of Chrome (122.0.6261.71 (Official Build) (64-bit))
EDIT 3: Final edit, doesn't matter if signed in to YouTube or not. So it's not a site side setting.
Same with me on both Linux and Windows.
@LarsScholz @omniomi @saudiqbal
Solution
Youtube site permission
Sound : Automatic(default)→Allow
They both are already on default.
@nikuQ That did the trick. Cheers.