Not sure if a coincidence but I was comparing settings and the only real difference was I had "hangouts" disabled in the profile that wasn't working. I disabled it in the profile that was working and restarted and it broke in that profile; However, I reenabled it and it didn't fix it.

Also checked and it persists as an issue in guest windows as well.

EDIT: I think the fact it was working in the second profile at first was the oddity. I just created a fresh profile and it's broken from the get go.

EDIT 2: No issues in the latest version of Chrome (122.0.6261.71 (Official Build) (64-bit))

EDIT 3: Final edit, doesn't matter if signed in to YouTube or not. So it's not a site side setting.