Hi, I had Vivaldi open in full screen and when I tried to exit full screen the window was destroyed and the app shutdown.

This happens in version 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS 14.2.1.

It doesn't seem to happen on this RC 6.6.3271.44 (Official Build) (arm64) from your website.

So right now, I'm stuck using the 3271.44 if I don't want a full screen browser.

Steps to reproduce.

Set browser to full screen

exit browser

Launch browser (it should go full screen)

Exit full screen mode (tried the green icon & F11)

This should crash.