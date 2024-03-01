Exiting fullscreen crashes on macOS
JoeCotellese
Hi, I had Vivaldi open in full screen and when I tried to exit full screen the window was destroyed and the app shutdown.
This happens in version 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS 14.2.1.
It doesn't seem to happen on this RC 6.6.3271.44 (Official Build) (arm64) from your website.
So right now, I'm stuck using the 3271.44 if I don't want a full screen browser.
Steps to reproduce.
- Set browser to full screen
- exit browser
- Launch browser (it should go full screen)
- Exit full screen mode (tried the green icon & F11)
This should crash.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Looking into it, thanks. The workaround to get out of fullscreen (if you are now stuck) is to go to mission control (3 finger swipe up or some weird shortcut) and drag vivaldi out of the fullscreen mode
FetesandFika
This is happening for me also. Anytime I attempt to minimize the browser, the whole thing shuts down and needs to be relaunched. It only started after I installed the new update. (Also thanks for telling me about the mission control swipe Ruari, I had no idea that was there and it is brilliant) (On a side note where could I learn other little gems such as that?)
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
We have a fix for this internally now. We will try and get a fix in a minor update in the near future
@FetesandFika I was told about this one. I don't know of a good guide or site for such tips and tricks specifically for macOS.
OakdaleFTL
Tested on Catalina using one of three running profiles... Crash occurred as advertised — browser, not just profile.
I await the update.
supersonicsongbird
Problem is now on all Macs - tested three. Please asap update. Thanks.
The same problem has just occurred to me. I've already submitted a bug report and posted a message to the following thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/737705
before finding this one.
OakdaleFTL
On a bright note: It's fine with videos playing in Full Screen...