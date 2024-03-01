After the update to v6.6, active web panels now count towards the sessions tab count, and show up in the "Edit/View Contents" of a session. This "pollutes" the list for a couple of reasons:

If the session consists of all open windows, then the same web panels are listed over and over again in every window. This is especially unhelpful if the web panel is just on its home page, since there is a more direct way to access that page, simply by opening the web panel (outside of Sessions).

It would be helpful if web panels are in a collapsible category so that they can be hidden from sight if desired.

Again, if the session consists of all open windows, it inflates the tab count depending on the number of windows open. This is unhelpful when I depend on the non-web-panel tab count to check my progress in clearing my pile of work (since opening a new window just to separate tasks inflates the tab count).

It would be helpful if there were an option to exclude web panels from the sessions tab count.