Website Dark mode in 6.6
-
SilverGreen93
I was very excited about the Website Dark mode in version 6.6, so I activated it right away.
While most websited look good, there are some that don't and are viewed better in light mode.
Is there any option like in the Android app to enable/disable dark mode on a specific website/page on the fly?
What is the recommended approach when I get on a website that does not look good in dark mode and I want to view it in Light mode?
I cannot find any other way than going to settings and unchecking the "Force dark mode checkbox", but this will apply to all websites and I will still have to restart Vivaldi to apply it back for the other websited.
Thanks,
Mihai
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@SilverGreen93 said in Website Dark mode in 6.6:
enable/disable dark mode on a specific website/page on the fly?
No, not implemented. I do not know if exceptions are planned.
⇒ Upvote with thumb button at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95555/exception-list-for-forcing-dark-theme/1
-
Hi,
You will need to use an Extension for the moment.
DarkReader
Midnight Lizard
Whatever you prefer.
-
TravellinBob
I like this enhancement - reading white script on a black background is more comfortable for my old eyes, especially after a long session. I've not come across any sites yet where this dark mode isn't an improvement.
Well played, Team Vivaldi!
-
imaddicted2u
Me too, Dark mode is great for most sites. However, for the few that don't render well, I'd like to see per website dark mode exceptions implemented.
-
dsanderling
Agreed, I was hoping the built-in dark mode would give me a chance to get away from the DarkReader extension (which IS very good..), but because sites like Google Docs don't work in the Vivaldi dark mode (at least not the docs I'm working on), I have to stick with the extension for now. I'd like to throw in a vote for either some kind of toggle on the toolbar, or per-site/domain exclusions. Thank you.
-
barbudo2005
For me, page inversion is never a good method.
Look this page, black over white:
With inversion is just as bad for the eyes:
-
In my humble opinion this should never have been something that needs to be asked for. I feel all those who approved the functionality without prompting that perhaps it isn't something to be universally applied with no opt-outs, should consider a journey through the adventure of self-flagellation. In my opinion.
-
I was also waiting for a built-in feature like this just to reduce the number of extensions I have basically. But it seems this "feature" just toggles the experimental flag and it's literally quicker to open vivaldi:flags than going through the settings menu to toggle it. I was wondering what the effort was in implementing this "feature". I mean is there any difference to the experimental flag of Chrome, did the Vivaldi team do any extra work in it that was not already available in the built-in Chrome experimental feature?
If there would at least be an easy way to toggle it on-off I'd say you have thought about it a little bit but it seems you literally chose the simplest effortless way to opt-in to an existing Chrome experimental flag. Disappointing.
-
@SilverGreen93 the biggest problem I have is that many buttons and other elements remain white even in dark mode, and it looks very distracting. They should make it force things with a separate background layer to either be transparent background or match the dark mode. If that's possible of course, I understand many of those elements are specific to the site.
-
barbudo2005
When you buy a brand of rice at the supermarket and it doesn't taste good when cooked, what do you do the next time you buy rice?
1.- You buy the same brand again and complain bitterly that the rice does not taste good.
2.- You change the brand of rice for a brand called "Very tasty Dark Reader rice".
-
For me dark mode is vital, white pages dazzled my old eyes. Vivaldis dark mode is great. Well, in some few sites the result isn't so good, but mostly it can be fixed using the page filters (<>). Extensions, like Dark Reader also don't work in some pages (eg Chrome Store) nor in the intern menu pages of Vivaldi as the V Dark Mode does. The only drawback is , that the V Dark Mode, same as in flagr, need the restart of the browser to switch it on or off.
The ideal would have been to expand the Page Filters, making them persistent and adding a list of exceptions, instead of taking the flags function to the configuration menu with the same inconveniences of the need to restart.
Well, after perfection there can only be decay.
-
I like the dark theme a lot and I do agree that some websites does not support or don't work well with it.
In order to have a work around for this, and I assume that Vivaldi team has no intention to add specific setting in the near future, I suggest to have a menu selection and command chain command to be added so that one can quickly switch to white or dark them to their liking on specific website.