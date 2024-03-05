Website Dark mode in 6.6

I was very excited about the Website Dark mode in version 6.6, so I activated it right away.

While most websited look good, there are some that don't and are viewed better in light mode.

Is there any option like in the Android app to enable/disable dark mode on a specific website/page on the fly?

What is the recommended approach when I get on a website that does not look good in dark mode and I want to view it in Light mode?

I cannot find any other way than going to settings and unchecking the "Force dark mode checkbox", but this will apply to all websites and I will still have to restart Vivaldi to apply it back for the other websited.

Thanks,

Mihai