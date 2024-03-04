Affects 6.6 [edited typo] and earlier that I've noticed. It doesn't seem to have been raised before that I found.

The list of options for a form field, such as an email address, saves previously used values, which is fine. However, it also saves partial matches used to display the popup of options. An example:

A field has " [email protected] " as a previously-used entry.

" as a previously-used entry. Typing "so" will present the popup with the above entry in it.

Select that entry.

Using the form again, the popup will have "so" and " [email protected] " as options.

Picking an option from the dropdown seems to save whatever text had previously been entered.

Obviously the more partial options you use, the more accumulate, and they can only be removed by showing the popup and working through the erroneous options and pressing shift+delete to remove each in turn (not delete like other places in Windows).