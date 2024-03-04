BUG: Form Field suggestions saving unnecessary values
-
WhereverPenguin
Affects 6.6 [edited typo] and earlier that I've noticed. It doesn't seem to have been raised before that I found.
The list of options for a form field, such as an email address, saves previously used values, which is fine. However, it also saves partial matches used to display the popup of options. An example:
- A field has "[email protected]" as a previously-used entry.
- Typing "so" will present the popup with the above entry in it.
- Select that entry.
- Using the form again, the popup will have "so" and "[email protected]" as options.
Picking an option from the dropdown seems to save whatever text had previously been entered.
Obviously the more partial options you use, the more accumulate, and they can only be removed by showing the popup and working through the erroneous options and pressing shift+delete to remove each in turn (not delete like other places in Windows).
-
@WhereverPenguin said in BUG: Form Field suggestions saving unnecessary values:
Affects 4.6 and earlier
Hi, the latest Vivaldi is 6.6 - please update if you have not.
As for the issue, I can't reproduce this.
Before submitting a form, make sure the correct value is selected (blue), if you submit a form with "so" then obviously that value will also be stored.
You can test this here:
https://rsolomakhin.github.io/autofill/
Basic form key/value Autocomplete (unstructured data)
-
WhereverPenguin
Hi @Pathduck
Thanks, I'm already using 6.6 (6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit) to be exact). Also I am picking the correct option before submitting the form. It's a bit strange.
-
@WhereverPenguin Do you have a site where this can be reproduced and steps on how to reproduce it in a clean profile?
Were you able to reproduce it in the test site I linked above?
-
WhereverPenguin
Hi @Pathduck ,
I can't give you an exact subdomain (it's for work), but it's on microsoftonline[dot]com.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
The saving of form fields is sometimes strange in Chromium 122 core and Vivaldi inherited this strange behaviour, and shows unexpected suggestions.
You can not fix this.