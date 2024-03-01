can not chose download location anymore v. 6.6.3271.45
Hi,
I was used to chose download location for every download separately. Since the update, it all goes to the default download folder.
Also have not found the setting to let chose location for each download.
Thanks for help!
mib2berlin
@Tapbeat
Hi, I use this all day, check the setting "Save Files to Default ....
It has to be unchecked.
If this not work an extension can cause this after the update, try it in a private window.
Cheers, mib
ok thank you!
It must be an extension then...
I have no extension installed and that setting does not work, i.e. now Vivaldi always save to the default location without asking anything. In fact I found that option already unchecked when I searched for this bug and then I even toggled it just in case – no difference.
Edit: it seems to be related this issue.
DoctorG Ambassador
Vivaldi dev is working on a fix now. Stay tuned.
I see the Vivaldi developers are already busy fixing the issue. Since the most recent update to version 6.6.3271.45 I can't choose download locations anymore as well.