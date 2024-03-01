@Elbarbudo I moved your post from the arm64 thread because it is not the same problem. On Intel a file should be fetched automatically, while it is not on arm.

And it is not strange that YouTube works, it is not using proprietary media. They favour open codecs (which are supported without an extra file needing to be fetched).

Please give me the output of the following command

sudo bash -eux /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg

After providing the above, you might also want to try reinstalling the file like so (but I still want the output of that command above )

sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --undo sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg

Also please make sure you have quit and closed every single Vivaldi window in all profiles, before you attempt to play videos again.