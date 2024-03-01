Post here if you are having an issue with proprietary media support (H.264/AAC) in Vivaldi 6.6 on Intel
-
There are changes for most releases related to proprietary media. Especially so with 6.6. This thread is only for those on Linux, on x86_64 running 6.6, if you have a problem. If you do not meat those criteria, post elsewhere.
-
Problem on an Intel architecture.
sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg Proprietary media codecs (114023) has been installed (PLEASE RESTART VIVALDI)
did not solve the issue.
Strange : TikTok and web whatsapp videos does not play, but You tube videos are normally played.
-
@Elbarbudo I moved your post from the arm64 thread because it is not the same problem. On Intel a file should be fetched automatically, while it is not on arm.
And it is not strange that YouTube works, it is not using proprietary media. They favour open codecs (which are supported without an extra file needing to be fetched).
Please give me the output of the following command
sudo bash -eux /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg
After providing the above, you might also want to try reinstalling the file like so (but I still want the output of that command above )
sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg --undo sudo /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg
Also please make sure you have quit and closed every single Vivaldi window in all profiles, before you attempt to play videos again.
Finally, can I have your distro and exact distro version?
cat /etc/os-release
-
-
@Ruarí
Here you are
sudo bash -eux /opt/vivaldi/update-ffmpeg [sudo] Mot de passe de patricemint : + case amd64 in + FFMPEG_VERSION=114023 + FFMPEG_MIN_GLIBC_ZIP=17 + available ldd + command -v ldd ++ ldd --version ++ head -n1 ++ sed -n '/^ldd .* [2-9]\./s/.*\.\([0-9]\+\)$/\1/p' + LIBC_MINOR_VERSION=35 + LIBC_MINOR_VERSION=35 + FFMPEG_USE_SNAP=0 + case amd64 in + FFMPEG_URL_ZIP=https://github.com/nwjs-ffmpeg-prebuilt/nwjs-ffmpeg-prebuilt/releases/download/0.84.0/0.84.0-linux-x64.zip + FFMPEG_SUM_ZIP=6fda09d02a60d017408ad8bcdb8fa7f26ed7883f65330ce2b42a170ebeeb98f1 + FFMPEG_URL_SNAP=https://api.snapcraft.io/api/v1/snaps/download/XXzVIXswXKHqlUATPqGCj2w2l7BxosS8_37.snap + FFMPEG_XZ_OFFSET_SNAP=97 + FFMPEG_LIB_OFFSET_SNAP=44202897 + FFMPEG_LENGTH_SNAP=23643938 + FFMPEG_SUM_SNAP=ac853fb4beb483565caeb4300a61625d01426b1086c1c99e2f6449b0ef12d78a + FFMPEG_MIN_GLIBC_SNAP=35 + check_glibc 17 + '[' 35 -lt 17 ']' + '[' 35 -ge 35 ']' + FFMPEG_USE_SNAP=1 + FFMPEG_INSTALL_DIR=/var/opt/vivaldi/media-codecs-114023 + '[' '' = --system ']' + '[' '' = --user ']' + '[' '' = --undo ']' + available sha256sum + command -v sha256sum + '[' 1 = 1 ']' + check_valid_libffmpeg ac853fb4beb483565caeb4300a61625d01426b1086c1c99e2f6449b0ef12d78a + '[' -e /var/opt/vivaldi/media-codecs-114023/libffmpeg.so ']' + echo 'ac853fb4beb483565caeb4300a61625d01426b1086c1c99e2f6449b0ef12d78a /var/opt/vivaldi/media-codecs-114023/libffmpeg.so' + sha256sum -c + echo 'Proprietary media codecs (114023) was already present' Proprietary media codecs (114023) was already present + chmod -R u+rwX,go+rX-w /var/opt/vivaldi + exit 0
-
@Ruarí
I already opened ticket VB-104416 with the details.
patricemint@internity:~$ inxi -F System: Host: internity Kernel: 5.15.0-97-generic x86_64 bits: 64 Desktop: Xfce 4.18.1 Distro: Linux Mint 21.3 Virginia Machine: Type: Desktop Mobo: Intel model: DH61BE v: AAG14062-206 serial: <superuser required> UEFI: Intel v: BEH6110H.86A.0042.2012.0327.2202 date: 03/27/2012 CPU: Info: dual core model: Intel Core i3-2100 bits: 64 type: MT MCP cache: L2: 512 KiB Speed (MHz): avg: 2385 min/max: 1600/3100 cores: 1: 3047 2: 2202 3: 1652 4: 2639 Graphics: Device-1: Intel 2nd Generation Core Processor Family Integrated Graphics driver: i915 v: kernel Device-2: AMD RV370 [Radeon X300] driver: radeon v: kernel Display: x11 server: X.Org v: 1.21.1.4 driver: X: loaded: ati,modesetting,radeon unloaded: fbdev,vesa gpu: i915 resolution: 1: 1280x1024~60Hz 2: 1280x1024~60Hz OpenGL: renderer: Mesa Intel HD Graphics 2000 (SNB GT1) v: 3.3 Mesa 23.2.1-1ubuntu3.1~22.04.2 Audio: Device-1: Intel 6 Series/C200 Series Family High Definition Audio driver: snd_hda_intel Device-2: GN Netcom Jabra UC VOICE 550a type: USB driver: jabra,snd-usb-audio,usbhid Sound Server-1: ALSA v: k5.15.0-97-generic running: yes Sound Server-2: PulseAudio v: 15.99.1 running: yes Sound Server-3: PipeWire v: 0.3.48 running: yes Network: Device-1: Intel 82579V Gigabit Network driver: e1000e IF: eno1 state: up speed: 1000 Mbps duplex: full mac: 38:60:77:29:be:84 IF-ID-1: ipv6leakintrf0 state: unknown speed: N/A duplex: N/A mac: 92:1b:8d:e5:94:14 Drives: Local Storage: total: 3.86 TiB used: 3.37 TiB (87.4%) ID-1: /dev/sda vendor: Seagate model: ST4000DM004-2CV104 size: 3.64 TiB ID-2: /dev/sdb vendor: Kingston model: SA400S37240G size: 223.57 GiB Partition: ID-1: / size: 57.37 GiB used: 35.97 GiB (62.7%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sdb3 ID-2: /boot size: 487.2 MiB used: 301.7 MiB (61.9%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sdb2 ID-3: /boot/efi size: 511 MiB used: 6.1 MiB (1.2%) fs: vfat dev: /dev/sdb1 ID-4: /home size: 3.57 TiB used: 3.33 TiB (93.3%) fs: ext4 dev: /dev/sda1 Swap: ID-1: swap-1 type: partition size: 7.81 GiB used: 556.4 MiB (7.0%) dev: /dev/sda2 Sensors: System Temperatures: cpu: 47.0 C mobo: N/A Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A Info: Processes: 264 Uptime: 1d 3h 13m Memory: 3.73 GiB used: 2.16 GiB (57.9%) Shell: Bash inxi: 3.3.13
-
Can you try something for me? There are two potential files we fetch to provide support. You have one, let's try the other.
Fetch and unpack this alternative file like so (triple click to select the entire line):
wget -qO- https://github.com/nwjs-ffmpeg-prebuilt/nwjs-ffmpeg-prebuilt/releases/download/0.84.0/0.84.0-linux-x64.zip | sudo sh -c 'zcat - >/opt/vivaldi/libffmpeg.so.6.6'
Now restart Vivaldi and let me know the result
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Also could you try playing the video on this page as a it is a far simpler test of proprietary media support. On sites like tiktok there is a lot going on an many extentions targer them and alter their behaviour. This will be a cleaner test of if the libs work and/or if there is some other issue that you are assuming is the same but is not.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/
-
After a complete reboot of my machine, videos are playing !!!!
-
@Elbarbudo Ok so what I think was the problem here is that Vivaldi was not fully exited. Some process was holding it open and by doing a full reboot you obviously ensured the complete restart of Vivaldi as well.
Possible things that could hold Vivaldi open include
- A second profile that you didn't consider
- A running PWA
- Certain extensions can keep the brower running after the last window closed
- An actual bug causing a "Ghost process"
Whatever it was, the interaction here with you was helpful and thanks for coming back to let us know. I have noted this mentally and might ask the next person who seems to be stuck to do a full reboot as well.
-
eggplant37
@Elbarbudo I updated to latest Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux Mint 21.3 with kernel 6.5.0-1014-oem this morning and then discovered videos on Facebook.com would not play. Found this thread, ran the update-ffmpeg script, and I'm happy to report my problem is solved here.