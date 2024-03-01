Downloading various files.
Add a more advanced download and download settings. What I mean is, you often have to download a large number of files of different types. It would be very convenient if, in the settings for each file type (photos/videos/music/archives, etc.), you could specify certain folders, and that the downloaded files would automatically be saved to a predetermined folder.
mib2berlin
@Rarogh
Hi, we have a request about MIME type handling in Vivaldi from 2018, I guess this would solve your request.
Please vote for it in the first post with the like button.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24141/support-for-mime-types
Cheers, mib
