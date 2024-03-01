6.6.3271.45 - Possible JS bug
-
For example, in https://www.apkmirror.com you have buttons ⓘ that opens a slide showing information about respective app. On previous Vivaldi stable versions and in an old nightly I had (6.6.3238.3) it works normally, but on stable 6.6.3271.45 clicking these buttons doesn't do anything. I tested also with clean profiles; 0pera and Chromium 122 works normally too.
Anyone else confirm?
-
mib2berlin
@Levrini
Hi and yes, I can confirm on Linux.
I can test later on Windows 11 but I bet it doesn't make any difference.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
VB-104434
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Levrini VB-104434 "6.6.3271.45 - Possible JS bug" - Confirmed.
-
Hi,
Don't know if it's related, but on my forum (phpBB), the button to make a save of the whole database does no longer works. Nothing happens when clicking on it. It may be linked to javascript code that does no longer work with that version of Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@darkwolf Is related to report of startposter.
-
This is caused by the content script injected by Vivaldi into the page which traps "mousedown" event on anchor elements and adds "draggable" attribute to it temporarily.
This behavior combines with the following css rule used by the page makes anchor elements not to receive "click" event. Thus these buttons become useless.
[draggable] { pointer-events: none }