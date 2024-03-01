Vivaldi started to crash randomly
RetroCoder80sV2
When I watch video in fullscreen on Youtube and then press ESC to go out of fullscreen the Vivaldi randomly crashes.
Here is a part of message from journalctl :
Mar 01 02:36:06 Soggoth systemd-coredump[19563]: [🡕] Process 17214 (vivaldi-bin) of user 1000 dumped core.
Version:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.2.281.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi --profile-directory=Default --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/mp/.config/vivaldi/Default Variations Seed Type Null Active Variations f38ef081-ca7d8d80
I have already submitted bug report with logs.
mib2berlin
@RetroCoder80sV2
Hi, had not much time to test this, how often does this happen?
Please add the bug number from the confirmation mail.
Cheers, mib
RetroCoder80sV2
VB-104424
@mib2berlin
Latest is bugged for me too. It covers the entire screen ignoring taskbar and crashes if I try to unmaximize it. Minimizing and opening it back causes it to go fullscreen and pressing f11 to exit fullscreen crashes too. Also the tab bar disappeared for me after a few crashes and relaunches. Kwin wayland if that matters.
mib2berlin
@Lojcs
Hi, Wayland is not officially supported from Vivaldi.
But in my opinion Vivaldi should never crash (dream further) and you can report in with a crash log.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I tried getting the crash logs but the ~/.config/vivaldi/Crash\ Reports/ directory doesn't exist so the command in the first page generates an empty archive. Would a report still be useful without that?
While doing that I accidentally opened a second window and that seems to be working fine. Tried saving the session from the bugged window and loading it on the new one but the loaded window had no ui on it. So I think the session is bugged somehow
everton137
@Lojcs said in Vivaldi started to crash randomly:
@mib2berlin
Latest is bugged for me too. It covers the entire screen ignoring taskbar and crashes if I try to unmaximize it. Minimizing and opening it back causes it to go fullscreen and pressing f11 to exit fullscreen crashes too. Also the tab bar disappeared for me after a few crashes and relaunches. Kwin wayland if that matters.
I have the same problem as @Lojcs. Whenever I change my window size, Vivaldi crashes. I reported a bug a few days ago with the logs. My report mentions XFCE4 as my window manager. I tested on Gnome and there is the same behavior.
everton137
I made a short video recording the bug: https://youtu.be/5-rDIMkB9Cw
@mib2berlin Oh hi, I just stumbled across this thread because I am having occasional crash, and frequent freezing issues with Vivaldi. System: AMD 3600X CPU, Ubuntu Linux, and using Wayland window-manager.
I just saw your comment about Wayland not being supported, I will go back to native Ubuntu Gnome/X11 and see if it works any better.
Thanks!
- Stefan in BC, Canada
not so random.
with the recent update, Vivaldi crashes for me any time I try to
- minimize the window
- maximize the window
- exit out of fullscreen
Ubuntu 23.10, X11.
when it crashes, I get the output spammed with
[0303/011812.373950:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found
this is a Vivaldi bug as launching with disabled extensions makes no difference.
please fix asap.
Hi,
I've not seen any reply explaining the results on Clean Profile.
Pleased,
Start with it.
Then,
Read here:
"Just recently I had a severe bug with fullscreen mode "
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95675/moving-single-tab-to-new-window-leaves-empty-window#:~:text=Just recently I had a severe bug with fullscreen mode
-
@Zalex108
In the link they wrote that the session file is corrupted and similiarly for me the bug stopped happening on a new window (which I assume uses a new session). Conversely saving and loading the old session opens a bugged window as well. Tried a clean profile but it dosn't have this bug as I'd think it uses seperate session already. I've not had the new session corrupt yet like that person's did
Cheers
@Lojcs
Then you have to isolate the Sessions.
- Cloning the Sessions or Profile
- Opening each one
- Deleting each one
- Til find the corrupted.
Not sure here whether is a Session or a Workspace
It needs to be tested.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94705/guide-troubleshoot-disconnected
-
I found the .bin file assosciated with the broken session. But I'd rather not share it as it's mostly personal information. Is there a way to remove the tab/history data from the session file or any way I can help otherwise?
Not sure,
Maybe it would be possible to try something.
Put the Session on a Clean Profile
Disconnect from Internet
Open it and try to remove that data
Even,
If not hundreds, select and copy the sites URLs to try to find the one generating the problem.
-
The byte at offset 1F of the session file seems to control how the window is shown. Value 03 makes it show up on the top left, 05 makes it show up borderless and on top left (and crashes if you try to resize it), all other values make it open in the middle. Offset 1E controls its shape, with 0 being none, 1-79 tall and 80-FF some default shape. 18-1A control the width (0 being full screen if borderless) and 1B-1D control the height (0 being the default shape). There is probably a proper documentation somewhere.
Editing 1F to anything other than 05 fixes the issue. Something must've set it to that accidentally.
Good finding.
I've not look at that file.
I'll try to check at some point on next days.
Let's see whether helps other users as well and if would help the Vivaldi Team to understand what triggers that and to avoid the bug.
Actually there's still a bug for some macOS users regarding the window size at restart/open Vivaldi.
Maybe it's related as well.
Any updates or workarounds for this yet?
Having the same issue as described already, browser starts fullscreen, any attempt to resize the window crashes the application.
KDE 5.27.10, same behaviour on both X11 and Wayland.