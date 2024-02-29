Having to pre-define aliases is tedious and clumsy for my purposes. Ideally, I'd like to be able to create ad hoc aliases when composing and replying. In the latter case I'd like the proposed To: address in my outgoing email to be picked up from the To: address in the email to which I'm replying.

I may well have misunderstood but I think I've seen mention of a proposal that the use of aliases be deprecated as part of the battle against spam and that proposal is being implemented in some quarters. If that's the case then we can't really expect Vivaldi to add/enhance a feature that's contrary to that objective.

I've no idea whether plus-addressing would be permitted under the proposal or whether the whole of the local part would be assessed but I note in passing that some websites have never accepted plus-addressing as a valid format while some are inconsistent and accept it in one part of their site but reject it in others.