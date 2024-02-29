Solved Vivaldi Sidebar Video Support
I would love it if I could play youtube videos in the sidebar as a web panel and be able to collapse the sidebar and still keep the video playing so i can easily just open the sidebar to change music or podcasts.
Thanks for the awesome work!
Sage
mib2berlin
@s4g3dr4d4
Hi, you can do this already, open the context menu on the home icon and choose "Show Desktop Version".
Cheers, mib
Wow what a great answer, for those who want to duplicate I just set the side web panel to youtube then opened it and right clicked the title inside the panel and set to desktop mode.
Thanks for the help!
