Dark text selection even on dark background
Hey,
For a couple of last snapshots, text selection is always dark, making it invisible on a dark background.
Is it only my setup? (Default dark theme)
This is how it looks on DuckDuckGo (Simply is selected):
Can I temporarily fix it with custom CSS or somehow?
@smartptr
Hi, in the default dark mode theme the highlight color is blue.
Check this in the theme settings.
Cheers, mib
Ah, I found out that this is the
--gtk-version=4command line flag, which makes the selection that dark.
That's not good!
@smartptr
Hm, I use this flag to test your video acceleration flags:
Hi @mib2berlin,
That must have something to do with the environment. I'm on Fedora 39, Gnome 45.4, Wayland. Dark theme. Intel graphics.
Now, if I switch to the default light Gnome theme, Vivaldi will hang and won't start.
@smartptr
Ah, Wayland is not supported from Vivaldi, I am still on X11, KDE and I cant see a reason to change. To many issues for me, not only with Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib