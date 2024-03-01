Bookmark folders besides adress bar!
PowerfulUser
I've being really missing that option!!!
I've found some solutions, but none could fix what I really would prefer: all my folders in parallel display, lateral to the adress bar.
That would save me a considerable chunk of screen space.
Pesala Ambassador
@PowerfulUser Please vote for the existing request: Possibility to Move Bookmarks to the Address Bar to Save Space.
