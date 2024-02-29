Personally, I am in love with the "Workspaces" option, because I would open up to 200 tabs so that I could always have links of interest to me at hand and then read them and close them, and although there are "Stacked Tabs" I don't really like that system. because they all look piled up and even somewhat difficult to use and please don't tell me that this can be changed this way or that way, because the truth is I don't really like the option but it was better than nothing.

Now with this option, I have all the tabs of the same topic on one side and I have no problems when reading what I want or what I was reading.

What I wanted to suggest is if you can make those pages or those workspaces be saved as a work session, let's say, so that if I use two computers I could open my Vivaldi explorer on either of them and they would be the same on both or if I format my computer and I am a complete NEOPHYTE when it comes to its use to the point where I have to call a technician to install a free antivirus or install a printer, I mean I don't know how long to turn on the computer and write in the GOOGeee search engine, I just have to enter my username and password in my Vivaldi account and synchronize the settings, then all my workspaces appear without having to make a backup of the Vivaldi folder and without anything else, just put synchronize and that's it, that is, it is the same way that all the plugins that I had before formatting are reinstalled, just entering my username and password and synchronizing.

It is a suggestion to make the program even more practical so that we do not lose our workspaces when deleting the computer and starting from scratch.

If there is a method and someone knows it, let Vivaldi himself do it, please explain it to me because I don't know it. Greetings to everybody and thanks.