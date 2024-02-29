Web panels stop loading in new Vivaldi, may be related to extension
I’ve noticed a frustrating issue with the new Vivaldi version, which brings web extension support to panels. (I’m on 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) in Nobara Linux on Kernel 6.7.6.) I notice that after a short period that the tab disappears and is replaced with a blank, unloadable panel, and am forced to restart to fix it.
I think the problem may be related to an extension I use, Tab Wrangler, which auto-closes tabs that go unused. Obviously, that is not desired behavior for a panel—I use mine for email. It may make sense to treat web panels similar to pinned tabs internally, or make it possible to disable specific extensions from being used on panels.
Is anyone else having an issue like this?
smrt28 Vivaldi Team
Hi, this seems to be the issue I'm fixing right now.
Glad you’re on top of it!
@smithern Why don't you just whitelist your panel url in the extension as a workaround?
Looks like it has some kind of "lock" feature.
@Pathduck That’s what I ended up doing, but it was still worth flagging because the extension feature is brand new.
smrt28 Vivaldi Team
Don't hesitate to report the side-panel related issues. I really appreciate it, thanks.