I’ve noticed a frustrating issue with the new Vivaldi version, which brings web extension support to panels. (I’m on 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) in Nobara Linux on Kernel 6.7.6.) I notice that after a short period that the tab disappears and is replaced with a blank, unloadable panel, and am forced to restart to fix it.

I think the problem may be related to an extension I use, Tab Wrangler, which auto-closes tabs that go unused. Obviously, that is not desired behavior for a panel—I use mine for email. It may make sense to treat web panels similar to pinned tabs internally, or make it possible to disable specific extensions from being used on panels.

Is anyone else having an issue like this?