Dark mode stopped working
-
My Vivaldi dark mode stopped working after I updated to version 6.6.3271.45 (Current version)
When I select any option it asks to restart and when it opens it remains in default mode
-
Hi,
Are you trying to do it from where?
Flags
Settings
?
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@Zalex108 said in Dark mode stopped working:
Hi,
Are you trying to do it from where?
Flags
Settings
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
-
Vivaldi 6.6 has added that on its settings.
DisablePut the Flag on Default
Go to
Settings > Appearance > Dark
Restart
-
@Zalex108 Sorry, but this just block my Vivaldi and others Profiles..
I logout Ubuntu, then opened again vivaldi after restart and it is not working.
Basically every time I try to apply Dark Appearance it does not work, it just stuck Vivaldi and do nothing.
Only way to start again Vivaldi is to logout and start again but it does not save settings.
-
Don't know at which step you get this.
Is the Flag on the Default state?
-
barbudo2005
@Zalex108 Said:
Put the Flag on Default, Go to Settings > Appearance > Dark
If you use dark mode in the settings, what are the alternative in Flag that works (one of the seven)?
-
The Flag should be on the Default state
Then apply the Dark Background from Vivaldi Settings.
The equivalent related should be the
Non Image Inversion
-
barbudo2005
Thanks, I figured it had to be that one.
-
@Zalex108 I set Flag to the Default state, but if I change one Profile to Dark, it will work for that profile, but if try to open one more Profile it will not work, it will freeze my screen.
I can't use multiple Profiles if one is Dark..
I return Profile one to the Auto so I can continue browsing, because I lost a lot of time testing this.
this is the error I'm facing..
If I enable Dark, then only that Profile I can use, If I try to open one more Profile it will freeze the Screen.
if there is something that I can help I'm gladly to help, even I can share my screen to see what is happening. we can schedule a online video call.
-
Understood,
I'll check here despite I use Win would help to see whether affects all systems.
-
Just tested
Latest Snapshot 6.6.3271.44
W11 22H2
Vivaldi Standalone
Custom Shortcut to Profile Default
2 more Profiles from that one
Opened P0 + P1 at once side by side,
Disabled Flag and Setting
Restarted
--
Opened P0 + P1 at once side by side,
Enabled Dark mode setting
Restarted
P0 Unaffected, P2 Dark Background enabled
So,
Either needs a test on a Full clean profile set or doesn't affects Win, or your Profiles sets has something messed up
Observations:
Flags (Local State file) are tied to all the Profiles contained on a User Data folder
I've seen the Vivaldi Setting, enables the Flag.
Can be seen that after enabled from V Settings and restart
Somehow,
Not affects all profiles despite before, did.