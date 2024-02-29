Updating to Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (long awaited...!), I did notice that the few pinned tabs I had in my "main window" were duplicated in a window that had not contained them before...

(The duplication had nothing to do with workspaces.)

Simply un-pinning these tabs in their new instances- and deleting them did nothing more than restore my previous session — excepting the multiple instances of the new splash page for the new Stable.

The migration of the Mail DB wan't over-long, and proceed smoothly

I haven't seen any glitches, otherwise.

Have you?