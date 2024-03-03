I tried to create a filter from a search created by clicking on an email address in a message. As expected, the search was executed properly, but when I hit the "Save as filter" (which has replaced the previous "Save" button) - instead of finding the new filter among the top filters, with the usual name looking like this (from:^[email protected] OR from:,....) I found that a filter named "Filter 1" was created and inserted alphabetically below. Upon investigation in Settings I discovered that the new filter was not configured to match the search query at all, and was in fact was busy gathering all my emails (before I deleted it). [3 days later update: Today the filter created was simply empty]

Needless to say, even if was working properly, the previous auto-naming was preferable, because (1) all newly created search-based filters were conveniently located at the top of the list, for renaming, and (2) it allowed me to know what the filter was about without requiring me to check in Settings, or try to guess by looking at the results. Obviously all search-sourced filters need to be renamed, but preferably in one step.