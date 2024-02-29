Unable to watch Youtube videos in full screen mode (White Screen)
For a few days now, when I want to watch a Youtube video in full screen mode, I get sound but no image (white screen).
I've found a trick but it doesn't last, delete the Youtube cookies then reconnect - and the full screen works...
However, once I quit Vivaldi and then restart it, the Youtube full screen doesn't work again...
Please note that I don't use an ad blocker on Youtube and that my graphics drivers are up to date ....
Any news ? ? ?
Thanks in advance
@darth2602 Please check Troubleshooting issues.
mib2berlin
@darth2602
Hi, did you update to 6.6 stable from today?
In addition to "Troubleshooting" you can disable the hardware acceleration to test if the GPU is really involved.
Settings > Webpages, restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Can not reproduce it 6.6.3271.45 / Win 11 23H2 / NVidia GT 710.
6.6.3271.45 / Win 10 22H2 / NVidia Quadro P5000 (Drivers 551.52 DCH)
DoctorG Ambassador
@darth2602 Please open
vivaldi://gpu, copy first section and post here as a code block.
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Hardware accelerated * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Hardware accelerated Driver Bug Workarounds ====================== * disable_d3d11_vp9_ksvc_decoding * enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * exit_on_context_lost * unpack_overlapping_rows_separately_unpack_buffer * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent * disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Problems Detected ================= * Some drivers are unable to reset the D3D device in the GPU process sandbox Applied Workarounds: exit_on_context_lost * Unpacking overlapping rows from unpack buffers is unstable on NVIDIA GL driver: (http://crbug.com/596774) Applied Workarounds: unpack_overlapping_rows_separately_unpack_buffer * Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated: (http://crbug.com/661715) Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced), disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent) * Expose WebGL's disjoint_timer_query extensions on platforms with site isolation: (http://crbug.com/808744), (http://crbug.com/870491) Applied Workarounds: enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * Disable GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y for desktop GL: (http://crbug.com/964010) Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y) * Disable VP9 k-SVC video decoding on non-Intel GPUs: (http://crbug.com/1508379) Applied Workarounds: disable_d3d11_vp9_ksvc_decoding ANGLE Features ============== * allowCompressedFormats (Frontend workarounds): Enabled condition: true Allow compressed formats * alwaysRunLinkSubJobsThreaded (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/8417): Disabled If true, sub tasks of the link job are always threaded, regardless of GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile * cacheCompiledShader (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7036): Disabled Enable to cache compiled shaders * compileJobIsThreadSafe (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/8297): Enabled condition: true If false, parts of the compile job cannot be parallelized * disableAnisotropicFiltering (Frontend workarounds): Disabled Disable support for anisotropic filtering * disableDrawBuffersIndexed (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7724): Disabled Disable support for OES_draw_buffers_indexed and EXT_draw_buffers_indexed * disableProgramBinary (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/5007): Disabled Disable support for GL_OES_get_program_binary * disableProgramCaching (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/1423136): Disabled Disables saving programs to the cache * disableProgramCachingForTransformFeedback (Frontend workarounds): Disabled On some GPUs, program binaries don't contain transform feedback varyings * dumpShaderSource (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7760): Disabled Write shader source to temp directory * dumpTranslatedShaders (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/8280): Disabled Write translated shaders to temp directory * emulatePixelLocalStorage (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Enabled condition: true Emulate ANGLE_shader_pixel_local_storage using shader images * enableCaptureLimits (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/5750): Disabled Set the context limits like frame capturing was enabled * enableProgramBinaryForCapture (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/5658): Disabled Even if FrameCapture is enabled, enable GL_OES_get_program_binary * enableShaderSubstitution (Frontend workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/7761): Disabled Check the filesystem for shaders to use instead of those provided through glShaderSource * enableTranslatedShaderSubstitution (Frontend workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/8280): Disabled Check the filesystem for translated shaders to use instead of the shader translator's * forceDepthAttachmentInitOnClear (Frontend workarounds) (https://anglebug.com/7246): Disabled condition: isAMD Force depth attachment initialization on clear ops * forceGlErrorChecking (Frontend features) (https://issuetracker.google.com/220069903): Disabled Force GL error checking (i.e. prevent applications from disabling error checking * forceInitShaderVariables (Frontend features): Disabled Force-enable shader variable initialization * forceMinimumMaxVertexAttributes (Frontend features): Disabled condition: false Force the minimum GL_MAX_VERTEX_ATTRIBS that the context's client version allows. * forceRobustResourceInit (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/6041): Disabled Force-enable robust resource init * linkJobIsThreadSafe (Frontend features) (http://anglebug.com/8297): Enabled condition: true If false, parts of the link job cannot be parallelized * loseContextOnOutOfMemory (Frontend workarounds): Enabled condition: true Some users rely on a lost context notification if a GL_OUT_OF_MEMORY error occurs * singleThreadedTextureDecompression (Frontend workarounds): Disabled Disables multi-threaded decompression of compressed texture formats * uncurrentEglSurfaceUponSurfaceDestroy (Frontend workarounds) (https://issuetracker.google.com/292285899): Disabled Make egl surface uncurrent when calling eglDestroySurface(), if the surface is still bound by the context of current render thread * addMockTextureNoRenderTarget (D3D workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/2152): Disabled condition: isIntel && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(160000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(164815) On some drivers when rendering with no render target, two bugs lead to incorrect behavior * allowClearForRobustResourceInit (D3D workarounds) (http://crbug.com/941620): Enabled condition: true Some drivers corrupt texture data when clearing for robust resource initialization. * allowES3OnFL100 (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: false Allow ES3 on 10.0 devices * allowTranslateUniformBlockToStructuredBuffer (D3D workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/3682): Enabled condition: IsWindows10OrLater() There is a slow fxc compile performance issue with dynamic uniform indexing if translating a uniform block with a large array member to cbuffer. * borderColorSrgb (D3D workarounds): Disabled Some drivers expect sRGB border color for sRGB texture formats * callClearTwice (D3D workarounds) (https://crbug.com/655534): Disabled condition: isIntel && isSkylake && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(160000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(164771) Using clear() may not take effect * depthStencilBlitExtraCopy (D3D workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/1452): Disabled condition: (part1 <= 13u && part2 < 6881) && isNvidia && driverVersionValid Bug in some drivers triggers a TDR when using CopySubresourceRegion from a staging texture to a depth/stencil * disableB5G6R5Support (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: (isIntel && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(150000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(154539)) || isAMD Textures with the format DXGI_FORMAT_B5G6R5_UNORM have incorrect data * disableRasterizerOrderViews (D3D workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/7279): Disabled Disable ROVs for testing * emulateIsnanFloat (D3D workarounds) (https://crbug.com/650547): Disabled condition: isIntel && isSkylake && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(160000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(164542) Using isnan() on highp float will get wrong answer * emulateTinyStencilTextures (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: isAMD && !(deviceCaps.featureLevel < D3D_FEATURE_LEVEL_10_1) 1x1 and 2x2 mips of depth/stencil textures aren't sampled correctly * enableTimestampQueries (D3D workarounds): Disabled Enable timestamp on GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query extension * expandIntegerPowExpressions (D3D workarounds): Enabled condition: true The HLSL optimizer has a bug with optimizing 'pow' in certain integer-valued expressions * flushAfterEndingTransformFeedback (D3D workarounds): Enabled condition: isNvidia Some drivers sometimes write out-of-order results to StreamOut buffers when transform feedback is used to repeatedly write to the same buffer positions * forceAtomicValueResolution (D3D workarounds) (http://anglebug.com/3246): Enabled condition: isNvidia On some drivers the return value from RWByteAddressBuffer.InterlockedAdd does not resolve when used in the .yzw components of a RWByteAddressBuffer.Store operation * getDimensionsIgnoresBaseLevel (D3D workarounds): Enabled condition: isNvidia Some drivers do not take into account the base level of the texture in the results of the HLSL GetDimensions builtin * mrtPerfWorkaround (D3D workarounds): Enabled condition: true Some drivers have a bug where they ignore null render targets * preAddTexelFetchOffsets (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: isIntel HLSL's function texture.Load returns 0 when the parameter Location is negative, even if the sum of Offset and Location is in range * rewriteUnaryMinusOperator (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: isIntel && (isBroadwell || isHaswell) && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(150000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(154624) Evaluating unary minus operator on integer may get wrong answer in vertex shaders * selectViewInGeometryShader (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: !deviceCaps.supportsVpRtIndexWriteFromVertexShader The viewport or render target slice will be selected in the geometry shader stage for the ANGLE_multiview extension * setDataFasterThanImageUpload (D3D workarounds): Enabled condition: !(isIvyBridge || isBroadwell || isHaswell) Set data faster than image upload * skipVSConstantRegisterZero (D3D workarounds): Enabled condition: isNvidia In specific cases the driver doesn't handle constant register zero correctly * supportsNonConstantLoopIndexing (D3D workarounds): Enabled condition: !isFeatureLevel9_3 Whether the API supports non-constant loop indexing * useInstancedPointSpriteEmulation (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: isFeatureLevel9_3 Some D3D11 renderers do not support geometry shaders for pointsprite emulation * useSystemMemoryForConstantBuffers (D3D workarounds) (https://crbug.com/593024): Disabled condition: isIntel Copying from staging storage to constant buffer storage does not work * zeroMaxLodWorkaround (D3D workarounds): Disabled condition: isFeatureLevel9_3 Missing an option to disable mipmaps on a mipmapped texture
Dawn Info ========= <Discrete GPU> D3D12 backend - NVIDIA Quadro P5000 --------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Available [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * indirect-first-instance * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * norm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-d3d * shared-texture-memory-dxgi-shared-handle * shared-fence-dxgi-shared-handle [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- <Discrete GPU> Vulkan backend - Quadro P5000 --------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Available [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * indirect-first-instance * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * transient-attachments * norm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- <Discrete GPU> D3D11 backend - NVIDIA Quadro P5000 --------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * texture-compression-bc * bgra8unorm-storage * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * msaa-render-to-single-sampled * d3d11multithread-protected * norm16texture-formats * multi-planar-format-p010 * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-d3d * shared-texture-memory-dxgi-shared-handle * shared-texture-memory-d3d11texture-2d * shared-fence-dxgi-shared-handle [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- <CPU> D3D12 backend - Microsoft Basic Render Driver ---------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * indirect-first-instance * shader-f16 * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * norm16texture-formats * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-d3d * shared-texture-memory-dxgi-shared-handle * shared-fence-dxgi-shared-handle [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- <CPU> Vulkan backend - SwiftShader Device (Subzero) ---------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * timestamp-query * texture-compression-bc * texture-compression-etc2 * texture-compression-astc * indirect-first-instance * rg11b10ufloat-renderable * bgra8unorm-storage * float32filterable * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * transient-attachments * adapter-properties-memory-heaps [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- <CPU> D3D11 backend - Microsoft Basic Render Driver ---------------------------------------------------- [WebGPU Status] --------------- * Blocklisted [Adapter Supported Features] ---------------------------- * depth-clip-control * depth32float-stencil8 * texture-compression-bc * bgra8unorm-storage * dawn-internal-usages * dawn-multi-planar-formats * dawn-native * implicit-device-synchronization * surface-capabilities * msaa-render-to-single-sampled * d3d11multithread-protected * norm16texture-formats * multi-planar-format-p010 * adapter-properties-memory-heaps * adapter-properties-d3d * shared-texture-memory-dxgi-shared-handle * shared-texture-memory-d3d11texture-2d * shared-fence-dxgi-shared-handle [Enabled Toggle Names] ---------------------- [WebGPU Required Toggles - enabled] ----------------------------------- Version Information =================== Data exported : 2024-02-29T12:23:58.448Z Chrome version : Chrome/6.6.3271.45 Operating system : Windows NT 10.0.19045 Software rendering list URL: https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/827b232932ef91d7c8b605d4f35e9a7acbd0150d/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json Driver bug list URL : https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/827b232932ef91d7c8b605d4f35e9a7acbd0150d/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json ANGLE commit id : 32fccb2322df 2D graphics backend : Skia/122 c6835e2d5ff641dad9347ce4c2ff79dbc29cf9aa Command Line : "C:\Users\mu_in\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Driver Information ================== Initialization time : 1079 In-process GPU : false Passthrough Command Decoder : true Sandboxed : true GPU0 : VENDOR= 0x10de, DEVICE=0x1bb0, SUBSYS=0x11b210de, REV=161, LUID={0,677474}, DRIVER_VENDOR=NVIDIA, DRIVER_VERSION=31.0.15.5152 *ACTIVE* GPU1 : VENDOR= 0x1414, DEVICE=0x008c, LUID={0,35089}, DRIVER_VERSION=10.0.19041.3636 Optimus : false AMD switchable : false Desktop compositing : Aero Glass Direct composition : true Supports overlays : true YUY2 overlay support : SOFTWARE NV12 overlay support : SOFTWARE BGRA8 overlay support : SOFTWARE RGB10A2 overlay support : SOFTWARE Driver D3D12 feature level : D3D 12.1 Driver Vulkan API version : Vulkan API 1.3.0 GPU CUDA compute capability major version: 0 Pixel shader version : 5.0 Vertex shader version : 5.0 Max. MSAA samples : 8 Machine model name : Machine model version : GL implementation parts : (gl=egl-angle,angle=d3d11) Display type : ANGLE_D3D11 GL_VENDOR : Google Inc. (NVIDIA) GL_RENDERER : ANGLE (NVIDIA, NVIDIA Quadro P5000 (0x00001BB0) Direct3D11 vs_5_0 ps_5_0, D3D11-31.0.15.5152) GL_VERSION : OpenGL ES 2.0.0 (ANGLE 2.1.22482 git hash: 32fccb2322df) GL_EXTENSIONS : GL_AMD_performance_monitor GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance_shader_builtin GL_ANGLE_client_arrays GL_ANGLE_depth_texture GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_get_serialized_context_string GL_ANGLE_get_tex_level_parameter GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_lossy_etc_decode GL_ANGLE_memory_size GL_ANGLE_multi_draw GL_ANGLE_pack_reverse_row_order GL_ANGLE_polygon_mode GL_ANGLE_program_cache_control GL_ANGLE_provoking_vertex GL_ANGLE_request_extension GL_ANGLE_robust_client_memory GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ANGLE_texture_usage GL_ANGLE_translated_shader_source GL_APPLE_clip_distance GL_CHROMIUM_bind_generates_resource GL_CHROMIUM_bind_uniform_location GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgb GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_copy_compressed_texture GL_CHROMIUM_copy_texture GL_CHROMIUM_lose_context GL_CHROMIUM_sync_query GL_EXT_EGL_image_external_wrap_modes GL_EXT_base_instance GL_EXT_blend_func_extended GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_clip_control GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_depth_clamp GL_EXT_discard_framebuffer GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_frag_depth GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_map_buffer_range GL_EXT_multi_draw_indirect GL_EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_polygon_offset_clamp GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_robustness GL_EXT_sRGB GL_EXT_shader_texture_lod GL_EXT_texture_border_clamp GL_EXT_texture_compression_bptc GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge GL_EXT_texture_norm16 GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_EXT_texture_storage GL_EXT_texture_type_2_10_10_10_REV GL_EXT_unpack_subimage GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile GL_NV_EGL_stream_consumer_external GL_NV_fence GL_NV_framebuffer_blit GL_NV_pack_subimage GL_NV_pixel_buffer_object GL_OES_EGL_image GL_OES_EGL_image_external GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_sRGB8_alpha_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_alpha8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_texture GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_get_program_binary GL_OES_mapbuffer GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_border_clamp GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_WEBGL_video_texture Disabled Extensions : GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Disabled WebGL Extensions : Window system binding vendor : Google Inc. (NVIDIA) Window system binding version : 1.5 (ANGLE 2.1.22482 git hash: 32fccb2322df) Window system binding extensions: EGL_EXT_create_context_robustness EGL_ANGLE_d3d_share_handle_client_buffer EGL_ANGLE_d3d_texture_client_buffer EGL_ANGLE_surface_d3d_texture_2d_share_handle EGL_ANGLE_query_surface_pointer EGL_ANGLE_window_fixed_size EGL_ANGLE_keyed_mutex EGL_ANGLE_surface_orientation EGL_ANGLE_direct_composition EGL_NV_post_sub_buffer EGL_KHR_create_context EGL_KHR_image EGL_KHR_image_base EGL_KHR_gl_texture_2D_image EGL_KHR_gl_texture_cubemap_image EGL_KHR_gl_renderbuffer_image EGL_KHR_get_all_proc_addresses EGL_KHR_stream EGL_KHR_stream_consumer_gltexture EGL_NV_stream_consumer_gltexture_yuv EGL_ANGLE_stream_producer_d3d_texture EGL_ANGLE_create_context_webgl_compatibility EGL_CHROMIUM_create_context_bind_generates_resource EGL_CHROMIUM_sync_control EGL_EXT_pixel_format_float EGL_KHR_surfaceless_context EGL_ANGLE_display_texture_share_group EGL_ANGLE_display_semaphore_share_group EGL_ANGLE_create_context_client_arrays EGL_ANGLE_program_cache_control EGL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization EGL_ANGLE_create_context_extensions_enabled EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache EGL_ANDROID_recordable EGL_ANGLE_image_d3d11_texture EGL_ANGLE_create_context_backwards_compatible EGL_KHR_no_config_context EGL_KHR_create_context_no_error EGL_KHR_reusable_sync Direct rendering version : unknown Reset notification strategy : 0x8252 GPU process crash count : 0 gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing: R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, RG_1616: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported Compositor Information ====================== Tile Update Mode: One-copy Partial Raster : Enabled GpuMemoryBuffers Status ======================= R_8 : Software only R_16 : Software only RG_88 : Software only RG_1616 : Software only BGR_565 : Software only RGBA_4444 : Software only RGBX_8888 : GPU_READ, SCANOUT RGBA_8888 : GPU_READ, SCANOUT BGRX_8888 : Software only BGRA_1010102 : Software only RGBA_1010102 : Software only BGRA_8888 : Software only RGBA_F16 : Software only YVU_420 : Software only YUV_420_BIPLANAR : Software only YUVA_420_TRIPLANAR: Software only P010 : Software only Display(s) Information ====================== Info : Display[2779098405] bounds=[0,0 1920x1080], workarea=[0,0 1920x1040], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external detected Color space (all) : {primaries:BT709, transfer:SRGB, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (all) : BGRA_8888 Color volume : {name:'srgb', r:[0.6400, 0.3300], g:[0.3000, 0.6000], b:[0.1500, 0.3300], w:[0.3127, 0.3290]} SDR white level in nits : 203 HDR relative maximum luminance: 1 Bits per color component : 8 Bits per pixel : 24 Refresh Rate in Hz : 59 Video Acceleration Information ============================== Decoding : Decode h264 baseline: 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode h264 main : 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode h264 high : 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode vp9 profile0 : 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Decode vp9 profile2 : 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Decode hevc main : 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Decode hevc main 10 : 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Encoding : Encode h264 baseline: 32x32 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps. Encode h264 baseline: 32x32 to 1088x1920 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps. Encode h264 main : 32x32 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps. Encode h264 main : 32x32 to 1088x1920 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps. Encode h264 high : 32x32 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps. Encode h264 high : 32x32 to 1088x1920 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps. Vulkan Information ================== Device Performance Information ============================== Total Physical Memory (Gb): 11 Total Disk Space (Gb) : 254 Hardware Concurrency : 8 System Commit Limit (Gb) : 26 D3D11 Feature Level : 12_1 Has Discrete GPU : yes Software Rendering : No Diagnostics =========== 0: b3DAccelerationEnabled : true b3DAccelerationExists : true bAGPEnabled : true bAGPExistenceValid : true bAGPExists : true bCanRenderWindow : true bDDAccelerationEnabled : true bDriverBeta : false bDriverDebug : false bDriverSigned : false bDriverSignedValid : false bNoHardware : false dwBpp : 32 dwDDIVersion : 12 dwHeight : 1080 dwRefreshRate : 59 dwWHQLLevel : 0 dwWidth : 1920 iAdapter : 0 lDriverSize : 785168 lMiniVddSize : 0 szAGPStatusEnglish : Enabled szAGPStatusLocalized : Activé szChipType : Quadro P5000 szD3DStatusEnglish : Enabled szD3DStatusLocalized : Activé szDACType : Integrated RAMDAC szDDIVersionEnglish : 12 szDDIVersionLocalized : 12 szDDStatusEnglish : Enabled szDDStatusLocalized : Activé szDXVAHDEnglish : Supported szDXVAModes : szDescription : NVIDIA Quadro P5000 szDeviceId : 0x1BB0 szDeviceIdentifier : {D7B71E3E-58F0-11CF-4E67-BD310EC2D235} szDeviceName : \\.\DISPLAY2 szDisplayMemoryEnglish : 22368 MB szDisplayMemoryLocalized : 22368 MB szDisplayModeEnglish : 1920 x 1080 (32 bit) (59Hz) szDisplayModeLocalized : 1920 x 1080 (32 bit) (59Hz) szDriverAssemblyVersion : 31.0.15.5152 szDriverAttributes : Final Retail szDriverDateEnglish : 07/02/2024 01:00:00 szDriverDateLocalized : 2/7/2024 01:00:00 szDriverLanguageEnglish : English szDriverLanguageLocalized: Anglais szDriverModelEnglish : WDDM 2.7 szDriverModelLocalized : WDDM 2.7 szDriverName : C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_493585427225c794\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_493585427225c794\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_493585427225c794\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nv_dispig.inf_amd64_493585427225c794\nvldumdx.dll szDriverNodeStrongName : oem45.inf:0f066de36672058e:Section026:31.0.15.5152:pci\ven_10de&dev_1bb0 szDriverSignDate : Unknown szDriverVersion : 31.00.0015.5152 szKeyDeviceID : Enum\PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_1BB0&SUBSYS_11B210DE&REV_A1 szKeyDeviceKey : \Registry\Machine\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\Video\{A16E5184-3D9B-11ED-B7FF-A45811591DC2}\0000 szManufacturer : NVIDIA szMiniVdd : inconnu szMiniVddDateEnglish : Unknown szMiniVddDateLocalized : inconnu szMonitorMaxRes : Unknown szMonitorName : Generic PnP Monitor szNotesEnglish : No problems found. szNotesLocalized : Un problème s’est produit avec l’appareil Red Hat QXL controller. Pour plus d’informations, recherchez « code d’erreur de pilote de périphérique graphique 22 » szOverlayEnglish : Not Supported szRankOfInstalledDriver : 00CF2001 szRegHelpText : Unknown szRevision : Unknown szRevisionId : 0x00A1 szSubSysId : 0x11B210DE szTestResultD3D7English : Not run szTestResultD3D7Localized: Non exécuté szTestResultD3D8English : Not run szTestResultD3D8Localized: Non exécuté szTestResultD3D9English : Not run szTestResultD3D9Localized: Non exécuté szTestResultDDEnglish : Not run szTestResultDDLocalized : Non exécuté szVdd : inconnu szVendorId : 0x10DE 1: b3DAccelerationEnabled : true b3DAccelerationExists : false bAGPEnabled : true bAGPExistenceValid : false bAGPExists : false bCanRenderWindow : false bDDAccelerationEnabled : true bDriverBeta : false bDriverDebug : false bDriverSigned : false bDriverSignedValid : false bNoHardware : false dwBpp : 0 dwDDIVersion : 0 dwHeight : 0 dwRefreshRate : 0 dwWHQLLevel : 0 dwWidth : 0 iAdapter : 0 lDriverSize : 103024 lMiniVddSize : 0 szAGPStatusEnglish : Enabled szAGPStatusLocalized : Activé szChipType : QEMU QXL szD3DStatusEnglish : Not Available szD3DStatusLocalized : Non disponible szDACType : QXL 1B36 szDDIVersionEnglish : unknown szDDIVersionLocalized : inconnu szDDStatusEnglish : Enabled szDDStatusLocalized : Activé szDXVAHDEnglish : Unknown szDXVAModes : Unknown szDescription : Red Hat QXL controller szDeviceId : Unknown szDeviceIdentifier : Unknown szDeviceName : Unknown szDisplayMemoryEnglish : Unknown szDisplayMemoryLocalized : inconnu szDisplayModeEnglish : Unknown szDisplayModeLocalized : inconnu szDriverAssemblyVersion : 10.0.0.21000 szDriverAttributes : Final Retail szDriverDateEnglish : 20/11/2020 01:00:00 szDriverDateLocalized : 11/20/2020 01:00:00 szDriverLanguageEnglish : French szDriverLanguageLocalized: Français szDriverModelEnglish : Unknown szDriverModelLocalized : inconnu szDriverName : c:\windows\system32\drivers\qxldod.sys,c:\windows\system32\drivers\qxldod.sys szDriverNodeStrongName : oem25.inf:2e5172c3c49444b3:QxlDod_Inst:10.0.0.21000:PCI\VEN_1B36&DEV_0100&SUBSYS_11001AF4 szDriverSignDate : Unknown szDriverVersion : 10.00.0000.21000 szKeyDeviceID : Enum\PCI\VEN_1B36&DEV_0100&SUBSYS_11001AF4&REV_05 szKeyDeviceKey : Unknown szManufacturer : Red Hat, Inc. szMiniVdd : inconnu szMiniVddDateEnglish : Unknown szMiniVddDateLocalized : inconnu szMonitorMaxRes : Unknown szMonitorName : Unknown szNotesEnglish : There is a problem with Red Hat QXL controller device. For more information, search for 'graphics device driver error code 22' szNotesLocalized : Aucun problème n’a été détecté. szOverlayEnglish : Unknown szRankOfInstalledDriver : 00F90001 szRegHelpText : Unknown szRevision : Unknown szRevisionId : Unknown szSubSysId : Unknown szTestResultD3D7English : Not run szTestResultD3D7Localized: Non exécuté szTestResultD3D8English : Not run szTestResultD3D8Localized: Non exécuté szTestResultD3D9English : Not run szTestResultD3D9Localized: Non exécuté szTestResultDDEnglish : Not run szTestResultDDLocalized : Non exécuté szVdd : inconnu szVendorId : Unknown Log Messages ============ GpuProcessHost: The info collection GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay. [2240:10008:0229/114115.322:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. [2240:10008:0229/114115.323:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. [2240:10008:0229/121632.063:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. [2240:10008:0229/121632.063:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. [2240:10008:0229/122216.164:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. [2240:10008:0229/122216.165:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. [2240:10008:0229/123152.686:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. [2240:10008:0229/123152.687:ERROR:shared_image_manager.cc(221)] : SharedImageManager::ProduceSkia: Trying to Produce a Skia representation from a non-existent mailbox. GpuProcessHost: The info collection GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
Unfortunately, disabling hardware acceleration changes nothing...
Perhaps a override of driver bloclist could solve it.
Open
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Enable
Restart
UPDATE , I tested Vivaldi + Youtube on another PC > same result
If i delete ALL youtube cookies : OK , but the next time Vivaldi is used, the problem returns.
win 10 22h2 , Gt 730