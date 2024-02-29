Tasks list button
-
uberprutser
I would link to have a tasks list button to this screen:
Preferably full screen and not in a side panel.
Talking about the side panel; Are there plans to make it auto hide-able?
And if so, could you also make the bookmark bar hide, after selecting a bookmark?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser Only one request per topic please.
If set to Floating, the Bookmark Panel already autohides after selecting a bookmark.
Use some CSS Modifications to hide the Bookmarks Bar on all pages until it is needed. It will appear on hover, and disappear after selecting a bookmark.
/* Simple Automatic Bookmark-bar */ .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar {margin-bottom: -28px; z-index: 1; transform: translateY(0); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar::before {content: ''; position: absolute; height: 12px; width: 100%; top: 100%;} .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover) {transform: translateY(-100%); transition: transform 0.1s 0.5s !important;} .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar {background-color: var(--colorBg);}