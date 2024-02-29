Bring back the "old" cookie settings
First of all thank you for fixing the Mail Panels.
But why have you F'd everything up again by altering the settings for cookie rules?
I now need to enter the full settings menu to allow/block cookies.
Please bring back full cookie blocking in this side panel.
6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@TD4 I think chrome (which manages the chrome://settings pages you show in your second screenshot) has
removed the ability to manage all cookiesmade it more difficult to manage cookies.
Vivaldi has retained this, so the only way to do it is through the vivaldi settings now. It works in the same way - you can change the global setting, and then manage per-site exceptions to allow or block.
I think improvements are needed to make it easier to add new sites and to better integrate this within the UI.
You can access the original settings by adding this asa panel for now: chrome://settings/content/siteData
@LonM Thanks for the help.
If there's no way back for the old ways, then it's time to find another browser.
It's too much hassle to navigate down the Settings menu and find the control control every time I need to make an adjustment, when before, it was a click away.
@TD4 Don't know what browser that would be though, as all Chromium browsers have changed this in Chromium 121+.
Firefox maybe, but they don't exactly make it easy to manage there either
@Pathduck I'm now too reliant on using that feature and Vivaldi.
I've just tried FireFox and Brave Browser and they're both a pile of S.
Maybe there's an Extension that will do a similar function of just quickly switching cookies on/off or I'll have to download all the previous versions of Vivaldi and test each one to determine which one doesn't break the Mail Panel and retains cookie control.
Then never update the browser ever again
I don't even understand what your goal is. Are you whitelisting specific sites and blocking all cookies, are you blacklisting some domains, what?
Have you looked in the Site Info cookie management dialog?
@Pathduck My aim is to allow a few whitelisted sites and to block all others.
But when I visit a site that needs cookies to function, but I don't want to create a whitelist rule for it. I would just like to allow all cookies, visit the site, then block all cookies again.
I don't see that exact dialog box, I see:
@TD4 The Site Info dialog. Click the padlock, cookies and site data, manage...
chrome://settings/content/siteDatais where you can add sites to allow data, including first-party cookies.
chrome://settings/cookiesnow only applies to third-party cookies.
@Pathduck Thank you.