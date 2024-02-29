@TD4 I think chrome (which manages the chrome://settings pages you show in your second screenshot) has removed the ability to manage all cookies made it more difficult to manage cookies.

Vivaldi has retained this, so the only way to do it is through the vivaldi settings now. It works in the same way - you can change the global setting, and then manage per-site exceptions to allow or block.

I think improvements are needed to make it easier to add new sites and to better integrate this within the UI.

You can access the original settings by adding this asa panel for now: chrome://settings/content/siteData