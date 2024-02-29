Combination of Dark website appearance + second user profile freezes Vivaldi
It's impossible to set the Dark appearance for the websites (not necessarily with the "Force a dark theme on all websites" checkbox) and use Vivaldi with multiple profiles at the same time. I tried to select the Dark option from Settings while having 2 profiles open, but Vivaldi froze. I also tried to open only one profile where I was able to select the Dark option, but this time Vivaldi froze when I tried to open another user profile, even a Guest profile.
Can other people confirm the issue on their end? I'm on Kubuntu 22, but maybe the issue exists other platforms as well, haven't tried yet.
@RammsteinAM
Hi, I can reproduce this with stable 6.6 on Opensuse Tumbleweed.
I had to kill Vivaldi from bash.
Please report this to the tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Thanks for confirming.
I filed a report (VB-104383).
@RammsteinAM
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
Just want to clarify a small detail:
I guess, my description was not completely accurate, and the bug is caused no by the Dark mode itself but by the mode opposite to the system's.
Unlike Linux, on my Windows machine the system theme is dark and setting Dark appearance in Vivaldi doesn't cause problems but instead the same issue happens when trying to activate the Light appearance.
@RammsteinAM
Hi, you can add this information in reply of the confirmation mail, it get automatically added to the comments of the report.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@RammsteinAM Vivaldi dev is working on a fix at this time.
patrickweiden
I can confirm this behavior on my Windows system, but with the small detail, that every setting in the Website Appearance setting (light, dark, auto; all with or without the checkbox for "Force dark theme..." being checked, or not) freezes my Vivaldi snapshot on Windows (currently working with a light OS theme) when trying to open another profile.
Hi, this is marked as fixed in the bug tracker!
Watch out for VB-104383 in the next stable change logs.
Cheers, mib