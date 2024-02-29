It's impossible to set the Dark appearance for the websites (not necessarily with the "Force a dark theme on all websites" checkbox) and use Vivaldi with multiple profiles at the same time. I tried to select the Dark option from Settings while having 2 profiles open, but Vivaldi froze. I also tried to open only one profile where I was able to select the Dark option, but this time Vivaldi froze when I tried to open another user profile, even a Guest profile.

Can other people confirm the issue on their end? I'm on Kubuntu 22, but maybe the issue exists other platforms as well, haven't tried yet.