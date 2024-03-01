Add to tiled tabs??
-
Let's say you have 2 or 3 tabs tiled...
Then, you come to a link or open another tab. Is there a way to "Add to tiled tabs"?
If not, why?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
On the Tab Bar (or in the Windows Panel) select the already tiled Tabs plus the one you want to add (by either holding
[SHIFT]or
[CTRL], depending on their position), then right-click on the Tab you want to add and select "Tile n Tabs" from the context menu (or click any of the selected Tabs when using the Windows Panel).
For more information, see: Tile Tabs for a split screen view.
-