In when using switch tabs by scrolling, is there any way to reduce the sensitivity? It's so sensitive that it it virtually impossible to switch one tab at a time. It generally switches about 4 to 6 tabs per click. I've tried using the native (KDE Plasama on Solus 4.5, using Weyland) scroll wheel sensitivity to reduce it, but it works everywhere but in the tab bar. I had the same problem on Kubuntu. If it helps, it was installed via the epkg manager that Solus uses, however the flatpak version has the same issue.
Here's my Vivaldi version:
6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413
OS Linux
Hi, Wayland is not officially supported from Vivaldi but I test Wayland at moment and it exactly scroll one tab per scroll wheel click, it does not jump at all.
There are many ways to scroll through tabs, which do you use?
System specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
I use the "switch tabs by scrolling" option that allows me to hover over the tab bar and use my mouse wheel to scroll. Whenever the tab bar, and only then, the wheel is so sensitive that it jumps 4-6 tabs per tick of the wheel. It also does this when accessing the tab switched in both the ribbon and list formats. I have replicated the issue on Solus Plasma 4.5 X11 and Weyland, as well as Kubuntu (forgive me I don't remember the version but it was the most recent one).