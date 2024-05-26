DELETE
@nguoidadolangthang Interesting bookmark bar you got there
You might also consider removing the
.winfrom your selectors to allow it to work on other operating systems besides Windows.
it doesn’t work for me. What position should these birds be in ?
I do not know the reason, but I watched the class as well as I could. But only the lower bird in the Settings works for me. Custom.css -- no
No, it doesn't work for me.
But this is not the first time. Here's 6.4.3160.29 -- Dark Tips .
It works for everyone, but not for me. The reason is not known. I didn't change anything, and after a few months the color of the hint changed to white. Although during this time I have updated the browser 10 times, and reinstalled Windows 2 times. I'm sure the developers changed the code, not me by accident. With my eyes closed, I solved the problem myself.
But I decided to leave this panel on all tabs. Very convenient, thank you.
Don't you think it's necessary to swap styles?
@nguoidadolangthang said in [CSS Trick]: Bookmark-bar Only Show In New Tab:
Revo Uninstaller Pro, for example. It will help cleanly remove applications from the window system, even deep inside the registry!
I have been using the portable Vivaldi for many years . I don’t think he writes anything on the registry. And other much more complex custom.css work perfectly on it . My custom.css do not affect .tabs , !important does not help either. And Revo Uninstaller will not help here.
I do not blame you. I also watched UI - classes are selected correctly.
On the FullHD screen, this panel does not take much. Moreover, when there are 2 :).
ruulrskybound
For some reason if you have a vivaldi://history/, vivaldi://calendar/, or vivaldi://bookmarks/ tab open the mod stops hiding the bookmark bar.
On that note, can the mod be made to only show the bookmark bar on vivaldi://calendar/ or vivaldi://history/ so I can make either of those page as my new tab page?
norsemenxx
@sphera it seems op deleted all his posts. Do you have css code?
in general, the situation is interesting. I tried to accept the author's CSS. But it didn't work in any way. I checked the classes and tags myself. Does not work. Well, then don't. But o left this panel on . It is very convenient and it is always needed on all pages. Especially when the monitor in vertically 2304px
Thanks to the author for showing this jackdaw in the settings :).
/* Bookmarks bar- only for showing in a new tab */ #browser #main .bookmark-bar { display: none !important; } #browser #main:has(.startpage) .bookmark-bar { display: block !important; }